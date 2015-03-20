Nothing says romance in Annapolis like a Naval Academy wedding

The dome of the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Md.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — The Red Sox won the day Nick Hargraves proposed to Lisbeth Hargraves.

Lisbeth still has the ticket from June 16, 2011. Boston played the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa. After attending the game, the two went for a walk on the beach, where Nick asked if she would be his wife.

Perhaps it was fate that the Red Sox won. Nick did not have a backup plan if they lost. As a fan, Lisbeth would have been in a poor mood had the game gone in a different direction.

For as much as Boston fan Lisbeth is, having grown up in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, her favorite football team is not the Patriots. That's a close second.

Her favorite team is the Navy Midshipmen.

Nick and Lisbeth met in 2000 at the Naval Academy. They belonged to the 24th company.

Lisbeth knew there was only one place she wanted to get married when Nick, now a Navy commander, proposed. She only looked at one place. The Naval Academy Chapel.

"It's gorgeous, it's beautiful," Lisbeth said. "It's everything that you could possibly want. And it's home."

On Valentine's Day, as thoughts turn to love, the undisputed center of romance in Annapolis just might be the Chapel. For the couples who are married there, it holds a special place in their relationships.

The Hargraves were friends throughout their time at the academy, Lisbeth said. After graduation, they each went to their assigned services. Navy football brought them back together in 2010.

The chapel becomes a large part of a midshipman's life, Lisbeth said. As a mid, she often attended Catholic mass in the chapel. It remains her church. Her two sons, ages 6 and 2, were baptized there, even though it required the family to fly back to Annapolis each time.

Lisbeth's mother walked her down what seemed like a long aisle, she said. Past all of her friends and family.

"And I was all good until I took that first step," she said. "And I remember all the tears are coming, and I was like no, no, no, I can't start crying now. I was like, I'm gonna mess up my makeup."

Couples — if at least one person is a Naval Academy graduate, currently stationed at the academy or a staff member — can book their wedding ceremonies starting a year from their preferred wedding date, according to the academy's chapel wedding site.

Every year, when there is not a pandemic, the Naval Academy can see between 115 to 150 weddings. A ceremony costs $1,000, with multiple nearby options for a reception, including Alumni Hall.

When it's busy, the chapel can hold up to seven weddings a day.

Retired Capt. Don Hughes married Carla Hughes on Aug. 6, 1988, in the Chapel. The couple has three children: Evan, Bryce and Justine.

Evan Hughes followed in his parents' footsteps. After he graduated from the academy, he married his wife, Gina, in the chapel.

Don and Carla were high school sweethearts, although they met in middle school. They did not start dating until Don garnered up the courage to ask her and grew a couple more inches.

The first date was on Oct. 4, 1980. Carla was a senior in high school. Don was a junior.

He wanted to take her to "Dressed to Kill," a slasher movie that he had already seen. He wanted to make sure he wouldn't be affected by the jump scares on the first date.

That was the plan until Don was carded at the movie theater. And at the second theater.

The two ended up watching "Caddyshack" at the third theater they tried. Carla bought the tickets.

Carla attended James Madison University, and Don got the opportunity to go the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island. The two decided to separate, but by the end of Don's second year in Rhode Island, the couple was back together.

Don went on to the academy. When he was a plebe, she was a senior in college. Carla would come up with Don's family to watch him play football.

When Don was in his third year at the academy, he convinced Carla to take a trip to Hawaii with him. He took her to dinner and then proposed.

It was on a Sunday, Don said. He remembers because it was the day before the Celtics, with Larry Bird, won Game 5 of the NBA Championship due to a stolen pass.

They were engaged for about 15 months before they married at the academy. They had the last ceremony of the day, and their reception took place at a local hotel. It was supposed to be at the O Club until a flag officer bumped their reception off the schedule, Don said.

They had a large wedding with a big bridal party. Carla had seven or eight bridesmaids, she said.

Don's classmates put up their swords for an arch, a tradition in military weddings, and one of his classmates tapped Carla on the back with a sword, another tradition, this time to welcome Carla into the Navy family.

They honeymooned on St. Martin, although they had to shorten the honeymoon a little so they could attend one of Don's friend's wedding.

Don, who now works for the Naval Academy Foundation, had a 30-year career in the Navy, which meant the family moved often. To Japan. To California. To Connecticut. There was a stint at the Naval Academy, which allowed the family to live on Porter Road.

Don said he always told Carla that they may not become rich as a military family, but they would live a rich life.

The two will celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary in the summer. They'll also get to accomplish another milestone: becoming grandparents.

Carla pointed to their senses of humor and being able to put each other in the other person's shoes as the reason for their happy and long marriage. Don highlighted their many years of friendship.

But there is no secret to a happy life together, Don said.

Just friendship, listening to each other and having fun.

(c)2021 The Capital (Annapolis, Md.)

Visit The Capital (Annapolis, Md.) at www.hometownannapolis.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.