Not-guilty verdict in Christmas 2011 murder of Army veteran in Florida

OCALA — A 12-member jury found a 28-year-old man not guilty in the murder of a U.S. Army Iraq War veteran and kickboxer on Friday.

The verdict upset the victim's brother, who shouted profanities before storming out of the court.

The victim's mother also walked out of the courtroom.

Minutes before the jury of 10 women and two men entered the jury box to deliver their decision after deliberating for close to three hours, Judge Willard Pope told the audience - the victim's families on one side and the defendant's family members on the other - that although he knows that emotions are high, he doesn't want any outburst or he would ask them to leave.

After the verdict was read, defendant Stevin Roopnarine, dressed in a dark-colored suit, hugged one of his attorneys, Sean Landers, who assisted on the case.

Landers called the victim's death "a travesty" but "we're very happy that the jury followed the law in the evidence in this case in deciding their verdict."

Roopnarine was accused of killing LaVar Watson, 27, of Volusia on Christmas Day 2011. Watson was on a date with Ashley Brooke LeVelle, whom he had met through a dating website. Watson drove from Volusia County to meet LeVelle, and LeVelle agreed to give Roopnarine a ride in her car to Summerfield during the course of the date.

LeVelle told sheriff's detectives that Roopnarine fired several shots into the back of Watson's head, killing him. She claimed she helped Roopnarine go through the victim's pockets. Watson's body was found the next day off Southeast 51st Avenue in Summerfield.

Three years ago, LeVelle accepted a plea deal for 20 1/2-years in prison.

In closing arguments, lead attorney Jose Baez, dressed in a blue suit, told the jurors that they were given "half truths, half the story and half the facts."

Baez blamed the crime on LeVelle, saying his client didn't have a motive to kill Watson. He said LeVelle manipulated men to do her bidding. He argued that LeVelle was seen using the victim's credit cards while Roopnarine was nowhere near her.

Baez asked the jury not to find his client guilty for mistakes sheriff's detectives made in collecting evidence from the scene. He pointed to evidence workers using the same gloves to deal with evidence, officials lying about facts and evidence they cannot trust.

"There's nobody policing the police," Baez said.

If it was a robbery, Baez said, then his client didn't get a penny and mentioned that Roopnarine didn't need money.

"You got to have an abiding conviction of guilt," Baez said while beating his chest, stressing that LeVelle was the one who guided the case.

Assistant State Prosecutor Nick Camuccio, who led the closing argument, said the case was "not complicated" and "it's a very simple case."

Holding the murder weapon in the air, Camuccio said Roopnarine shot Watson three times in the back of the head and "Mr. Watson didn't see it coming."

Camuccio said the victim's DNA was found on the defendant's sweatshirt and tennis shoes and "the evidence says he's the shooter."

Rebutting Baez's assertion that LeVelle was the engineer of the incident, Camuccio reminded the jurors that they were not there for the LeVelle's trial and to focus on the evidence presented to them.

"They're both involved together," he said.

As for sheriff's deputies mishandling the case, Camuccio said they did their job, they checked people and LeVelle was arrested as a co-conspirator.

At 4 p.m., the jury, after a week of hearing testimonies, got their instructions at 4:30 p.m., they went to the jury room for deliberation.

At 6:25 p.m., the jury asked two questions: the first inquiry was how tall was LeVelle and the victim and the second was about a text message. The judge's response was for them to rely on their memory.

Then at 7:26 p.m., the announcement came that the jury had reached a verdict.

Camuccio declined comment.

Capt. Brian Spivey, an assistant bureau chief at the Marion County Sheriff's Office and one of the detectives who worked on the case back then, said "our position is to always seek the truth and to seek justice for those who sometimes can't defend themselves and that will never change."

