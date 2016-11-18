Northwest vets can get legal aid when needed

BREMERTON, Wash. (Tribune News Service) — In 2014 there was no Christmas for Matt Murray’s family.

“What kind of grandpa can’t get his grandkids toys?” the former Army Ranger sergeant from Bremerton asked Wednesday.

He had been hit with a $64,000 bill from Veterans Affairs, which claimed he had been overpaid benefits, partly resulting from two years when he also collected unemployment checks in addition to pension benefits.

“It was crushing,” said Murray, 54, who volunteers at the Bremerton Salvation Army and walks with a cane.

His pension checks stopped, he couldn’t pay rent or electricity. He hadn’t worked in years, and his family survived on modest means.

“I said, I need legal help, but I don’t have money for a lawyer,” Murray said.

It was help from the Northwest Justice Project, which provides civil legal services for those who cannot afford to hire a private attorney, that put him on solid ground.

The organization’s Veterans Project aims to provide legal services for vets and holds fundraisers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The money raised helps pay for work on local veterans’ cases that are more complicated and require more time.

“Those are the cases that take longer, for people who are harder to track down and stay in contact with,” said Sam Adams, an attorney with the organization’s Veterans Project at the organization’s Bremerton office.

For veterans and nonveterans alike, access to the courts has become increasingly out of reach. This is due partly to the high cost of hiring a lawyer. Criminal defendants are entitled to legal representation, but those involved in civil matters, from tenant-landlord disputes, child support, to dealing with Veterans Affairs, are left to navigate the system themselves.

The project serves an average of 80 veterans a year in Kitsap County, said Bryan Baker, development director for the Northwest Justice Project.

It wasn’t a quick and painless process, Murray said, but Adams took his case and “butted heads” with the VA — Murray’s words — and had his debt reduced to $24,000, signed him up with a more appropriate VA benefits program and found him Social Security benefits as well.

“She worked her butt off,” Murray said of Adams.

Although some legal issues facing vets are similar to other low-income people, they also have some unique challenges, especially when dealing with the VA, Adams said.

When local vets have their cases resolved and they are receiving the federal benefits to which they are entitled, Adams said it frees up local resources.

“It not only helps the individual clients get their legal issues figured out and get relief, it’s also good for the local community,” she said.

With the extra resources that are expected in the new year, Adams said the project will be able to conduct more outreach, which can mean having her travel to homeless encampments to offer assistance to vets who might be wary of signing their name on government forms. If they have warrants for failing to pay child support or other legal issues, she can help them resolve those issues so they can begin finding housing.

“It would be really nice to go out there with them and do that work,” she said.