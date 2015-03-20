Northrop Grumman halts political donations over Capitol Hill violence

President Donald Trump talks with Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden during a "Pledge to America's Workers" event in the East Room of the White House in 2018.

Defense-industrial giant Northrop Grumman says it has halted all campaign donations from its political action committee, the first defense manufacturer to join a growing corporate backlash against violent riots.

In the days since supporters of President Donald Trump temporarily halted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election win in violence that left a police officer and four others dead, many well-known brands have rebuked the president and members of Congress seen as enabling him. AT&T, Marriott, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and American Express were among many that said they would withhold donations from their political action committees to congressional Republicans who voted against certifying Biden's win. Others — including Google, Microsoft and BlackRock — said they were halting all political donations from their PACs.

Last year, Northrup Grumman's PAC contributed roughly equally to Democrats and Republicans.

"We are pausing political action committee giving and evaluating the way forward," said Northrop Grumman Vice President of Communications Tim Paynter. Northrop Grumman did not release a statement explaining why it did so.

Northrop Grumman's decision to halt donations is significant in an industry generally reluctant to criticize the commander in chief.

Trade associations representing the defense industry issued statements publicly condemning the violence, but did not directly criticize Trump or single out congressional Republicans. Aerospace Industry Association President Eric Fanning condemned the riots along with "those who incite such violence" without naming Trump directly. National Defense Industrial Association President Hawk Carlisle called the riot "despicable" for causing a "breakdown of the rule of law" and "the desecration of the Capitol building."

The defense industry has in many ways walked in lockstep with Trump since he took office. The industry has benefited significantly from increased military spending under Trump, as well as the president's support for international arms sales. Lockheed Martin became a centerpiece of a White House-sponsored advertising campaign highlighting the administration's job creation credentials.

When Trump blamed "both sides" for violence at a Charlottesville, Va. white supremacist rally in 2017, defense firms were among the few companies that supported the president's business councils. Other corporations left the councils in protest, leading to their dissolution.

Northrop Grumman was not a part of the president's business councils even before the Charlottesville rallies. But the company suffered its own fallout from the rally when ProPublica and the television program "Frontline" identified one of its systems engineers as a member of a white supremacist organization. Northrop Grumman fired the engineer after a video surfaced showing him punching a black man at the Charlottesville riot.

Political giving from Northrop Grumman's employee-funded PAC reached $4.8 million last year according to the nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics; its highest point in at least 30 years. Contributions from the PAC in 2020 were roughly evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, slightly favoring Democrats. Between 2014 and 2020 Republicans received more from the company.

