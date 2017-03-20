North Dakota man sentenced for Kandahar Airfield wire theft
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 20, 2017
FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in the theft of copper wire from Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan.
Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Benjamin Guidry was sentenced Monday following his conviction for theft of government property.
In February 2013, Guidry was working for a local Afghan company. The government says evidence at trial showed he solicited two civilian contractors at Kandahar Airfield to obtain various materials for him in exchange for cash.
The contractors reported the defendant to U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Command, which set up a sting operation. Evidence at trial showed Guidry offered one of the contractors $4,000 for help stealing spools of copper worth about $54,000.
Guidry was apprehended after leaving the Air Force compound with the copper wire.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump’s budget makes sweeping cuts to EPA and State, while boosting defense spending
Air Force reverses course on education rule that blocked re-enlistments
Almost killed in Afghanistan, veteran has now been painted by the president who sent him there
'Warrior' chaplain honored for taking down machete-wielding suicidal soldier
Artists sought for Chattanooga shootings memorial
Rubio introduces South China Sea sanctions legislation