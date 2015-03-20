North Carolina town manager gets Pentagon job

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) -- The town manager of Spring Lake has been nominated for a job in the Pentagon.

Tad Davis, a retired Army officer who previously served as garrison commander of Fort Bragg, will serve as the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment, according to the Department of Defense.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced the appointment of Davis on Tuesday.

Davis will start his new job in Washington on Sept. 5, town officials said. He will provide budgetary, policy and management oversight of the U.S. military's real property portfolio, which is valued at a trillion dollars and is spread across 500 installations.

Davis had been town manager in Spring Lake for more than two years. Officials credited him with assisting the Board of Aldermen in reestablishing sound financial management procedures, improving the town's preparation for and response to natural disasters and fostering relations between the town, businesses, Fort Bragg and other groups.

"Tad Davis has been an extraordinary public servant, totally dedicated to the citizens of our great city, who led by example and daily exuded a level of energy and focus rarely seen in local governments" said Mayor Chris Rey. "Tad's departure is a great loss for our town, but a greater gain for our nation. We wish him and his family all the best!"

Davis has previously worked as chief executive officer for the U.S. Army Reserve and served as deputy assistant secretary of the Army for environment, safety, and occupational health during the President Bush administration. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and Harvard University.

"I depart Spring Lake with deep admiration for our citizens and a tremendous amount of pride in our collective efforts as a community to make life just a little better for everyone each and every day," Davis said. "Looking ahead, I am truly humbled by the opportunity to return to Washington and to serve the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families both at home and abroad."

The Board of Alderman are slated to discuss options for Davis' replacement when they meet Monday evening, Davis said.

He said he had somewhat mixed emotions in accepting the Pentagon position.

Davis said the town had made great progress in recent years and that it was difficult to leave those efforts behind.

"But an opportunity like this doesn't come along very often," he said.

Davis said Spring Lake and the larger Fort Bragg area would always hold a special place in his heart. He said he plans to eventually move back to the area.

"For the Davis family, this is home," he said.

dbrooks@fayobserver.com



(c) 2017 The Fayetteville Observer. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.