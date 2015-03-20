North Carolina to designate stretch of NC 24 as the state's 'Gold Star Highway'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — N.C. 24 is the longest highway in the state, measuring 278 miles as it stretches from Charlotte to the coast.

But more importantly to Lorie Southerland, the highway is the connective tissue between Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune, the state's two largest military installations.

That's why, for years, Southerland and other Gold Star family members have worked to have the highway designated as North Carolina's Gold Star Highway.

The designation would pay respect and honor families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty as a member of the Armed Forces.

Southerland, whose son, Michael Rodriguez, was killed in Iraq in April 2007, is part of the Dogwood chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers, a group that's been leading the effort to designate a Gold Star Highway in the state.

On Friday, Southerland happily announced the group's efforts had paid off, with the state Department of Transportation set to designate N.C. 24 from Harnett County to the coast as the "Gold Star Highway."

Signs noting the designation will be placed along the route.

The DOT will make the designation official on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. with a ceremony at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum in downtown Fayetteville.

Southerland manages the Fort Bragg Fisher House, which provides a place to stay for family visiting wounded or ill soldiers at Fort Bragg.

Working toward the Gold Star Highway designation has been a labor of love for her and other family members of fallen troops.

"I'm so excited," she said Friday afternoon.

Southerland credits the designation to state Rep. David Lewis of Harnett County.

When state officials initially turned down the idea, she said it was Lewis who helped keep the fight alive.

Now, the highway designation will cover Lewis' home district and also stretch through Cumberland, Sampson, Duplin, Onslow and Carteret counties.

The state is not the first to designate a Gold Star Highway. But Southerland said it was fitting that the state join others in making such a designation. She said it will help keep the sacrifices of local troops in the minds of others in the state.

"North Carolina is such a large military state, and I think as you're driving along and you see the sign, hopefully it will remind people we have the freedoms we have today because of those who have served," she said.

Later this year, Southerland said the American Gold Star Mothers and a group of combat veterans will ride motorcycles the length of the highway to raise money for the Fort Bragg Fisher House. That is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Even before then, Southerland said she hopes to drive the length of the highway, if only to see the markers that will be placed along the route.

"We are just so thankful it's finally being done," she said. "It's been a long time coming, and we're just so thankful."

