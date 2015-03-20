North Carolina National Guard's first and highest-ranking female officer retires

The North Carolina National Guard honored its first female general and highest ranking female officer earlier this month as Maj. Gen. Beth Austin officially retired.

Austin, a 39-year veteran and resident of Willow Springs, was celebrated during a retirement ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh on Dec. 1.

The general is credited with mentoring many in the North Carolina National Guard and was heralded as an inspiration to female soldiers and airmen.

“On behalf the North Carolina National Guard and the State of North Carolina, we cannot say enough about how grateful we are for your service and accomplishments, thank you,” Maj. Gen. Greg Lusk, the state Adjutant General said in a NCNG news release.

Lusk presided over the ceremony. He said Austin will continue to serve the state and its troops, even out of uniform.

Austin was most recently the assistant deputy commanding general at Army Material Command. A career logistics officer, she was commissioned in 1980 and commanded troops at the platoon, company, battalion and brigade levels. She also deployed in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1990 and Iraqi Freedom in 2004.

“When I made the rank of general, I broke the brass ceiling and am I proud that the senior leadership went from being a band of brothers to a band of brothers and sisters,” Austin said during the ceremony, according to the release. “What a great day, I want to thank everyone here today for challenging me to be my best and for supporting me to continue to serve, I am truly humbled.”

