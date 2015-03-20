North Carolina National Guard honors soldiers for heroism during 354th anniversary celebration

The North Carolina National Guard Soldier and Airmen Medal was introduced the same day the state Guard celebrated its 354th anniversary.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Spc. Robert Shook was atop an up-armored Humvee, in water that was up to the vehicle’s windows and rising, as he and 2nd Lt. Wyatt Koch tried to pull a woman to safely.

The woman, a nurse in nearby Wilson, had been stranded in the rising floodwaters caused by Hurricane Matthew for hours. Finally, help had arrived in the form of the two North Carolina National Guard soldiers.

But the woman, who had been clinging to a small tree as the current grew stronger, couldn’t hold her grip on the rope. Shook watched her slipping away. He saw the rope leave her hand.

“That’s when I jumped in,” he said. “I really wasn’t thinking. We just needed to get her.”

Shook, of Pinehurst, was one of three North Carolina National Guard soldiers to be among the first to receive a new medal meant to recognize heroism in and out of uniform.

Tracing its history to the Carolina Charter of March 24, 1663, which granted the right to “levy, muster and train men” to defend the property and people of the Carolinas, Maj. Gen. Gregory A. Lusk, the state adjutant general, said the soldiers honored were part of a lengthy tradition that predates the United States.

State soldiers have been involved in every conflict the nation has ever fought in, he said. And they also have stood ready whenever North Carolina has needed them.

In the last year, that has included sending 500 soldiers to Charlotte after violent protests in the wake of a police shooting. And the 1,500 who served during Hurricane Matthew.

“We’re there every single day whenever our state and our community needs us,” Lusk said.

Lusk said the new medal was meant to provide a way to recognize those soldiers and airmen who go above and beyond the call of duty when unpredictable things happen. It’s a way for the state to provide recognition of those heroic acts, regardless of whether the troops are on duty.

The other soldiers who received the Soldier and Airman Medal were Spc. Semantha Bunce of Monroe and Sgt. Charles Roper of Morganton.

Bunce, a soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 105th Engineer Battalion, fought off two home intruders on Nov. 3, 2015.

While at home with her infant son, the men kicked down her front door. One of them met Bunce at her bedroom door and fled when they saw she was armed with a handgun.

The other man opened fire, striking her in the chest and arm. She returned fire and drove the men out of the house before she called police and rendered self-aid to her wounds.

Bunce said she depended on her military training to fend off the attackers.

“You never know until something like that happens what muscle memory is,” she said. “It was an out of body experience… All I did was try not to die.”

Roper, a soldier with the 210th Military Police Company, was driving near his hometown when he witnessed a small plane crash into a forest on Feb. 6.

Disregarding his own safety, Roper drove across ditches and through farmland to reach the crash site then pulled the pilot from the burning wreckage.

Shook, who works for Green Dreams Landscaping and Bed, Bath and Beyond in Pinehurst, joined the National Guard in 2013, looking to serve his country while also being able to go to school while growing Green Dreams, his family’s business.

“I’ve always wanted to serve in the military,” he said, “ever since I was a little kid.”

A combat engineer with the Laurinburg-based 151st Engineer Company, Shook had previously served with a group of North Carolina soldiers who deployed to Columbia, South Carolina, to assist with a response to a massive flood there in 2015.

As Hurricane Matthew closed in on North Carolina in October, he was one of the local National Guard soldiers who volunteered to serve, deploying with others in his unit to Wilson County as the storm hit the state on Oct. 9.

They were prepared to assist civilian workers with evacuations and rescues, Shook said. The rescue of the nurse was their first mission, received minutes after they arrived in Wilson.

“We were told it was a search and rescue, that she was possibly in swift water,” he said. “She was trapped somewhere. It had been hours.”

Shook and Koch went with local law enforcement and emergency personnel to where the woman — who was reported missing after not returning home from a shift at a hospital — was believed to be.

Driving along a rural road, Shook said the soldiers saw nothing at first. But they were told by a sheriff’s deputy that someone was shouting for help.

Turning off the loud Humvee engine, the soldiers sat quietly and listened, with Shook shining a spotlight into the distance.

“Then I heard it. ‘Help, help, help,’” he said. By this time, the water was chest high and rising.

Shook said they drove the Humvee as close as they could, then began their rescue attempt. Once he was in the water, he said he realized the current was too strong for him to swim her to safety. Instead, he leaned back and held the woman, keeping her afloat for the several minutes it took a nearby rescue boat to arrive.

He said he kept reassuring the woman that she was safe. She kept repeating the words “Thank you.”

Once in the boat, Shook began administering first aid to the woman, who was showing signs of hypothermia.

Months later, Shook said he was not expecting any sort of award for the rescue.

“I’m honored,” he said. “But the best reward is knowing she got to go home to her family.”

