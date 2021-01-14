Norquist reportedly will step in as acting defense secretary after Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON — David Norquist has been tapped to step in as acting defense secretary for President-elect Joe Biden’s administration while nominee Lloyd Austin awaits Senate confirmation, according to news reports.

Norquist, who has been the deputy defense secretary since 2019, will oversee the department’s day-to-day operations during the confirmation process, Politico and Defense News reported Thursday. Norquist previously served as the department comptroller since 2017 and oversaw its first ever audit.

Despite being the deputy, he was not picked by President Donald Trump to move into the acting role when Mark Esper, the former secretary, was fired in November and replaced by Christopher Miller.

Austin’s Senate confirmation hearing will take place Jan. 19, but he must receive a waiver from the full Congress in order to become the next defense secretary. Austin retired as a four-star general in 2016, short of the seven years required by law before a former military officer can take the top Pentagon civilian role.

It was also reported Biden has picked temporary service secretaries: Thomas Harker, the comptroller for the Navy and DoD, will be the acting Navy secretary; John Roth, the Air Force’s comptroller and acting undersecretary, will be the acting Air Force secretary, and John Whitley, the Army’s comptroller, will be the acting Army secretary.

Kenney.Caitlin@stripes.com

Twitter: @caitlinmkenney