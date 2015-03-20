Norfolk Navy family gets a big surprise: a free vacation

Lt. Cmdr. Jared Burgess’s wife, Lt. Cmdr. Tiffani Walker, nominated him in August for the “Travel MANager #1 Dad” sweepstakes, hosted by Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton with the nonprofit National Military Family Association.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Lt. Cmdr. Jared Burgess thought he was just getting frozen yogurt with his family Thursday.

As he, his wife and their three kids rolled up to their home on Buckingham Avenue, Burgess saw his lawn decked out with balloons, a banner and lawn ornaments that read “#1 Dad.”

“I was a little confused; I didn’t know what was going on,” Burgess said. “I knew something was afoot, but I didn’t know what. I was thinking, ‘What did my wife get me into?’ ”

As strangers in “#1 Dad” shirts and neighbors cheered him on, he learned his family had won a vacation months before he is scheduled to go to Bahrain for a year.

Burgess’s wife, Lt. Cmdr. Tiffani Walker, nominated him in August for the “Travel MANager #1 Dad” sweepstakes, hosted by Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton with the nonprofit National Military Family Association. Travel MANager is a new Hilton program aimed at involving men more in travel planning.

According to Ursula Roman, Hilton spokeswoman, Walker had to write a story about why Burgess should win this family trip. Walker said she decided to focus on how patient and flexible her husband was in a family with two Navy parents.

“Between me being on the ship and being fairly busy and him having his Navy career, it’s been tough, but he seems to balance those things gracefully,” Walker said. “He’s very supportive of all those pieces of our military career.”

Roman said the family will get a free three-night stay at any Homewood Suites of their choice in the country and $2,500 for travel expenses. Roman added that Burgess will be partnered with a travel manager through Homewood Suites who can help the family plan their weekend get away.

So where will the family go?

The couple’s three kids yelled for Disneyland as they found out what was going on, but the family will decide together where they will go. In the meantime, Burgess said, he was thankful his wife nominated him for the award.

“I’m very grateful and gracious. I’m kind of in shock,” he said. “I’m just glad she went out of her way to do something like this for me. It means a lot.”

Burgess will be stationed in Bahrain for one year when he leaves next spring. This will be his fourth time away from his family, and it will be his longest absence, because he’s being stationed there for a year and not deployed. One thing he’ll miss most about his family is just the evenings and weekends they spend together.

Walker said she’ll simply miss talking with Burgess after the kids have gone to bed.

“That’s the time we can reflect and talk about how fun it is to be parents,” she said.



