Norfolk gets $23 million grant from Defense Department for new elementary school

NORFOLK — Camp Allen Elementary School’s one-story building dates back to the early 1970s and has become rundown and overcrowded. But not for much longer.

A new building will soon be on the way thanks to a $23 million grant expected to cover most of the cost to replace the structure, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The award is funded through the Department of Defense’s Public Schools on Military Installations Program. Camp Allen serves pre-K to fifth-grade students, most of whom are in military-connected families.

The grant is geared toward military installations with schools that have the greatest need. Under the program, Norfolk taxpayers provide 20 percent in matching funds for construction costs.

The project is part of the Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act, which is fueling plans to replace five of the city’s elementary schools. The City Council voted in 2015 to replace Camp Allen.

In 2014, a special committee, made up of city and school officials, picked S.B. Ballard Construction Co. for the projects.

The division most recently opened the Southside STEM Academy at Campostella in September.

In a prepared statement, Superintendent Melinda Boone thanked Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, city officials, the Department of Defense and the military community.

“This project will help us to further fulfill NPS’ commitment to continue to do all that we can to provide quality education to our students,” she said.

The new two-story building, which will include energy-efficient features, will be about 97,000 square feet and have room for 571 students. Officials estimate the project will cost $28.7 million total.

Construction will likely begin some time in the next few months and wrap up in fall 2018, Norfolk’s public works director, David Ricks, said during a recent council presentation.

“We’re excited about having support from the Department of Defense, and I’m looking forward to hearing from the superintendent on the next steps,” School Board Chairman Rodney Jordan said before their meeting Wednesday.

