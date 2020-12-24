NORAD set to once again track Santa this Christmas
By OBSERVER-DISPATCH Published: December 24, 2020
(Tribune News Service) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will track Santa this Christmas for the 65th consecutive year, New York Air National Guardsmen and
“We're delighted to support NORAD's Santa tracking operations again this year," said Col.
Due to safety concerns created by COVID-19, a limited number of volunteers will be allowed in the NORAD Tracks Santa command post at
The tracking operations started at
Children and parents can call to inquire about Santa by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement misprinted an "Ask Santa" call-in number. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to
A holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since its creation in 1958.
