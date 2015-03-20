Nomination process open for Military Child of the Year awards

Calling all outstanding kiddos:

Operation Homefront is accepting nominations through Dec. 5 for the 2017 Military Child of the Year awards.

Six winners from ages 8 to 18 will be chosen for the award, which comes with a $10,000 prize, based on "scholarship, volunteerism, leadership and extracurricular involvement," the nonprofit announced Friday.

Children of those in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard are eligible.

A seventh winner, age 13 to 18, will be chosen for the Booz Allen Hamilton Innovation Award for a special accomplishment, such as creating a new nonprofit or invention. The award comes with a $5,000 prize and a mentorship with the consulting firm's employees to grow or improve the winner's project.

All seven recipients will be flown to Washington, D.C., where they will be awarded by high-ranking military leaders.

Anyone familiar with a child's talent, from family members to coaches and teachers, can nominate them at www.militarychildoftheyear.org.

