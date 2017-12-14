No Tannenbaum: Schumer says rule keeps trees from US troops

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer looks on during a ceremony at the Capitol on Oct. 25, 2017. Schumer said on Thursday, Dec. 14, that a rule prohibiting donated Christmas trees from going to troops overseas is out of the Grinch's playbook.

ALBANY, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York says a federal rule change that is stopping donated Christmas trees from being sent to American troops overseas is straight out of the Grinch's playbook.

The top Senate Democrat sent a letter Thursday to the U.S. postmaster urging her to immediately waive procedural changes that he says are preventing New York residents from sending trees to military bases abroad.

Schumer says at least 40 trees donated by community groups and others this year were returned to New York farmers. He blames a last-minute policy change that strictly limits the size of packages that can be shipped to overseas bases in places such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Postal Service.

