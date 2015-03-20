NM senator opposes US boots on the ground in Syria

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico continues to be an outspoken critic of American boots on the ground in Syria.

"U.S. military vehicles and heavy artillery have been seen in Syria," Udall said in a a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on March 22. "It is easy to argue that the United States has effectively invaded northern Syria, violating the sovereignty of a country in the Middle East, which is a de facto declaration of war.”

Udall has called for a new Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) specific to Syria.

An AUMF would specify the amount of time, funding required and ultimate goal of a military campaign.

The current AUMF, being used to combat the Islamic State in several Middle Eastern countries, is the same one issued by President George W. Bush following the September 11 terrorist attacks.

It was also used by President Obama to justify sending troops to Syria in 2015.

"Sen. Udall is very skeptical of U.S. involvement on the ground because he does not want the United States pulled into another quagmire in the Middle East with no clear goal," Udall spokeswoman Jennifer Talhelm said. "Overall, he believes Congress must approve a new AUMF with clear limits on time and scope because the authorization passed after 9/11 is both too broad and out of date – it's 15 years old."

Talhelm said Udall has held the same opinion on boots on the ground in Syria for years. He has also opposed providing weapons to the "so-called moderate" rebels due to concerns they could be diverted, she said.

She also emphasized that it is not a partisan issue.

In 2015, Sens. Udall, Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) introduced legislation to prevent the U.S. from funding military activities for rebels in Syria.

Udall and his stance on Syria was featured in the "No-Spin Zone" on Wednesday's "O'Reilly Factor" show on Fox News.

Bill O'Reilly invited Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on the show to explain Udall's views.

"We went in, we, the United States Special Forces, to fight ISIS, which is a borderless a war. Does Udall oppose that? He doesn't want to chase ISIS?" O'Reilly said.

MacCallum summed up Udall's stance correctly for the most part, though she did say Udall is opposed to bombing Syria.

The senator has in fact expressed support for limited U.S. air strikes there.

"I just wonder if New Mexicans understand that your senator doesn't want a confrontation militarily with ISIS, at all," O'Reilly said. "I wish he would come on. If you're going to do this stuff, senator, you've got to have a little cojones, here."

Udall's absence from the show had nothing to do with cojones, though; Talhelm said the interview didn't fit into the senator's schedule.

———

©2017 the Carlsbad Current-Argus (Carlsbad, N.M.)

Visit the Carlsbad Current-Argus at www.currentargus.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

