Nine US Space Force guardians take oath of office at NM base

The 49th Wing leadership and newly transitioned U.S. Space Force Guardians are seen on Feb. 12, 2021, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

ALAMOGORDO (Tribune News Service) — Nine U.S. Air Force members took an oath of office and joined the U.S. Space Force Friday afternoon at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo.

Among them were seven service members stationed at Holloman and two service members from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

The U.S. Space Force was established Dec. 20, 2019 with enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act with a mission to organize, train and equip forces "in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space."

"USSF responsibilities will include developing guardians, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands," according to the Space Force's website.

It is commanded by Chief of Space Operations Chief Master Sergeant Roger Towberman who was appointed by President Donald Trump.

Transfers from to the U.S. Space Force began in September 2020. In December 2020 the White House announced that U.S. Space Force members would be called "Guardians."

It is expected that the newest branch of the Armed Forces will employ up to 16,000 personnel, both enlisted armed service members and civilians.

