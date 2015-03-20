NH soldier's death in training 'a sobering reminder'

Born on the Fourth of July, Bradford native David Whitcher knew from the time he was 6 years old that he wanted to serve in the military.

And that's just what he did, joining the Army after high school, serving two combat tours in Afghanistan and then achieving his dream of becoming a Special Forces soldier.

Staff Sgt. Whitcher, 30, died last Wednesday during what the Army said was a dive-training exercise off the coast of Key West, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The Army is investigating his death.

His family includes his wife, Victoria; their 8-year-old son, David Jr.; his mother, Kathleen Whitcher of Bristol; a brother, Matthew; two half-sisters and two half-brothers, according to Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn, public affairs officer for New Hampshire National Guard.

Whitcher will be buried in New Hampshire, but funeral arrangements have not been finalized, Heilshorn said.

Heilshorn met on Saturday with the soldier's mother, who told him that ever since her son was little, "his dream has always been to serve in the military," Heilshorn said.

"When he was a kid, he went to the dump and got an old military cot and set it up to sleep on," he said.

David Whitcher was home-schooled and earned his high school diploma from Kearsarge Regional High School. He joined the Army, serving for four years, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan.

When he left active duty in 2008, he joined the New Hampshire Army National Guard. He was trained as an engineer, with specialties in carpentry and masonry. But in 2009, when the Guard's Charlie Company, 3rd-172nd Mountain Infantry Regiment, was deploying to Afghanistan, Whitcher stepped up again, according to Heilshorn.

"The unit was short troops so they had to pull from other units within the New Hampshire Army National Guard," he said. "He volunteered to go."

After he returned home, Whitcher earned an associate's degree in criminal justice from NHTI in Concord in 2012.

The following year, Whitcher transferred back to active duty, and volunteered for Special Forces training, according to a statement from U.S. Army Special Operations Command. He graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course earlier this year.

Whitcher was a student in the Combat Diver Qualification Course assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group, at the Army's John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg, N.C., according to the Army. He and his family were living in Florida at the time of his death.

The Center's commander, Maj. Gen. James B. Linder, said Whitcher's death is "a sobering reminder of the dangerous training our soldiers undertake to prepare themselves for the rigors of Special Forces."

Whitcher was a decorated soldier. His awards include the Army Commendation Medal (3rd award), Army Achievement Medal (4th award), Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

He was also a gifted carpenter and furniture-maker, inheriting his father's talent for woodworking, Heilshorn said.

His brother, Matthew, a New Hampshire Army Guardsman, told Heilshorn that David was a top marksman, shooting 39 out of 40 on the qualification range. "The only reason he didn't hit 40 out of 40 was the last bullet jammed," Heilshorn said.

Heilshorn said Whitcher's death is a sad reminder that the nation is still at war. "And we still have men and women who are serving all over the world, either in support of combat missions or directly in combat missions or, in the case of Staff Sgt. Whitcher, continuing his training," he said.

"Here's an individual who's already served twice in Afghanistan and decided to not only join the active duty again, but Special Forces," he said. "That speaks a lot to his dedication and his character."

Gov. Maggie Hassan on Friday directed flags in New Hampshire to half-staff on the day of Whitcher's funeral. In a statement, she said Whitcher "exemplified the very best of the Granite State's strong tradition of service to our country." And she said his "service and sacrifice made our country safer and our freedom stronger."

U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-NH, said Whitcher's death "reminds us that all of those who serve risk their lives every day to keep us safe, a sacrifice that can never be repaid."

And Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, said "Staff Sgt. Whitcher rests among an elite group of men and women who have served their country to protect the ideas fundamental to our democracy."

