Newport News shipyard wins $2.2 billion contract for Navy's Columbia class sub modules

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Newport News Shipbuilding won a $2.2 billion contract to build six module sections for each of the Navy’s first two Columbia-class submarines.

The contract was awarded by General Dynamics’ Electric Boat division, which has worked in a partnership with Newport News building nuclear subs for the Navy for several years.

Newport News is to deliver the completed modules to Electric Boat, which is responsible for final assembly of the boats, beginning in November 2022.

The last module delivery is to occur by January 2028.

Newport News is a major contractor and shipbuilding partner in the Columbia-class program. The shipyard bevan advance construction work on for the first boat in May 2019, under contract to Electric Boat.

The Columbia class will replace the fleet of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The lead ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

“This contract continues NNS’ longstanding and strong commitment to the Navy’s undersea enterprise through the design and construction of major modules and assemblies necessary to achieve program objectives,” said Charles Southall, Newport News’ vice president of Columbia-class Submarine Construction.

The Navy has said it expects the 12 submarines will cost $109 billion.

The shipyard, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, will handle about 22 percent of construction.

To keep the Columbia program on track, Newport News is picking up larger portion of the work it has long shared with Electric Boat on Virginia class submarines.

