Newport News Shipbuilding adds digital tools, three fixtures in capital spending plans

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — These days, when shipbuilders pick up their tools before heading over to the carriers Enterprise and Doris Miller or to work on modules for the new Columbia-class submarines, they don’t have to stop at the blueprint box.

They’ll lug a laptop or tablet to the job site, instead of rolls of blueprints that can weigh as much as 20 pounds for some jobs, said Matt Needy, the shipyard’s vice president for Navy programs.

Those laptops will save them time spent checking in at the blueprint box for plan revisions, specifications and process changes before they head over to Joint Manufacturing Assembly Facility in the North Yard.

“Basically, they had to be researching what they’d be doing that day ... now they can spend more time doing what they’re so good at doing,” Needy said.

Streamlining the yearslong job of building an aircraft carrier or submarine is also why the yard is investing what will end up being about $1 billion in the JMAF, including three one-of-a-kind pieces of equipment for handling the massive bow sections of the new Columbia-class submarines.

The three fixtures, each more than 80 feet tall, can lift and flip up to 500 tons. That matters when building the rounded bow of a submarine, which is an assembly of heavy triangular steel pieces, bent in complex curves, welded together.

Those bows are so big, and the force of gravity such a significant strain, that when one side is welded, the best way to ensure the strongest bond, is to weld the opposite side as quickly as possible.

Before the three fixtures were installed, that meant welding one side, taking down all the rigging and set-ups that allowed the welders to reach the joints they had to bond, then lowering the work to a massive transporter to slowly bring it out to a heavy-lift crane, flipping it, then slowly bringing it back to the welders’ work stations, where they’d have to set up again before they could weld the other side.

The fixtures can flip the work and automatically reposition welders’ work stations.

“Welders are happy when they’re burning down the line — moving equipment to set up, that’s not what they like,” Needy said.

In the same way, welders, shipfitters, outside machinists, pipefitters, electricians and insulators aren’t always keen on plowing through reams of papers at the blueprint box to check for the latest updates on the specifications for a job.

Their laptops and tablets are the windows into a virtual world of instantaneously updated specifications, work process directions and information about problems faced and answers found with similar tasks.

The plans the devices display allow shipbuilders to zoom in on a particular area and rotate a view of the work to be done. That can be a big advantage when working on a hard-to-reach part of one of the modules that are assembled to make a carrier or submarine, especially if the best way to gain access is to work upside-down, Needy said.

If it helps, the devices can highlight with different colors the complicated routes piping or electric cables must follow.

The shipyard piloted the digital tools with the Kennedy, basically by breaking into pieces a version of the 3D model it developed to design the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Using pilot versions of the digital tools on parts of the Kennedy allowed the new system’s developers to figure how much information was useful, and how much might be too little or not sufficient to help shipbuilders.

The two-ship buy for the Enterprise and Doris Miller was a green light to the yard’s executives to spend the hundreds of millions on the new system.

That investment comes on top of the $1 billion the yard will end up investing in the JMAF, including the three new fixtures. The JMAF is where modules for both aircraft carriers and submarines are assembled.

Mike Petters, chief executive of Huntington Ingalls Industries, the shipyard’s parent company, told Wall Street analysts earlier this month that as the Pentagon wants to move to “a Navy that has many ships, faster ships, maybe smaller ships, cheaper ships ... they’re going to want to build aircraft carriers more efficiently. They’re going to want to build submarines more efficiently. They want to build more submarines more efficiently.”

That means “the investments we make in our facilities are designed to be able to do that. There are multipurpose, multi-product kinds of investments,” he said.

“We’ll do capital investments at Newport News that you can use for carriers or submarines, and so that’s kind of the way we think about that as opposed to, we need to go make a big investment for pick your program that three years from now may evaporate.”

The JMAF opened three years ago, with multiple worksites, automated equipment, heavyweight cranes, large transportation doors and specialty paint bays to handle work on both carriers and submarines.

Work that, critically, is now happening under a roof, instead of out in the open.

“We don’t have to stop for rain ... shipbuilders don’t have to be out there in the weather,” Needy said. In addition to reducing down time, that’s a safety issue, too — rain on steel can make for slick surfaces, a gusty wind can be tough for a shipbuilder balancing on a piece of work.

