Newest Fort Carson general scored special operations successes against Islamic State

The Pikes Peak region's newest general earned his stars planning the shadowy ground war effort to roll back the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Brig. Gen. Christopher Donahue pinned on his stars last week at a Fort Carson ceremony. Before coming to Colorado Springs to become deputy commander of the post's 4th Infantry Division, Donahue was the operations director for U.S. Joint Special Operations Command, which oversees the work of Army Green Berets and Navy SEALs.

"He was the creative designer of almost every success we had in the first two years of the war against (the Islamic State)," said Gen. Raymond Thomas, boss of U.S. Special Operations Command, which includes Donahue's old unit.

Thomas came to Colorado Springs for the ceremony and helped pin on Donahue's stars.

"It is a great celebration of the success of an officer," Thomas said.

A 1992 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy in New York, Donahue began his career as an infantry officer and quickly became a leader in the 75th Ranger Regiment.

After an assignment at the Pentagon, Donahue spent years working for the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, N.C., where his assignments included leading one of the command's brigades.

Little was said at the ceremony about Donahue's special operations work, not surprising for a command where most missions are highly classified.

Donahue, a father of five, did talk about how much of his success is due to a supportive family. He also talked about how happy he is in the Colorado Springs job.

"Thank you for letting me be part of your ranks," he said.

The new general has a big job ahead. This winter, he'll take over the division's training element in Germany, where he'll help lead a series of training exercises involving U.S. and allied forces.

It's similar to a lot of the work carried out by special operations troops who specialize in training foreign militaries to fight alongside Americans.

"The difference is you don't hear about it," Donahue said after the ceremony. "This is about telling the story."

Fort Carson's commitment to European missions is ramping up, with the post's 3rd Brigade Combat Team leaving in January for a nine-month deployment that will see its troops serving in nations from Estonia to Bulgaria.

Donahue praised the work of Fort Carson leaders for getting 3rd Brigade ready for overseas service, calling the effort "awesome."

He also said he doesn't want his troops to sugarcoat things when they talk to their new general.

"Hold me accountable, and each time you see me, let me know how I'm doing," Donahue told the troops assembled to laud his promotion.

