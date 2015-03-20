New York veteran builds thriving machine shop, lives his 'American Dream'

Robert Hulchanski, owner of Lakeside Innovative Technologies LLC, of Chittenango. He started the machine shop in 2006. He received the Small Business Administration's 2017 Veteran-Owned Business Achievement Award.

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. — Army veteran Bob Hulchanski launched his own machine shop, Lakeside Innovative Technologies, in 2006 with just one employee - himself.

Six months later, he hired help - one part-time employee. But 11 years later, he employs 11 full-time machinists who make and ship parts to military, outdoors, electronics, medical and automotive equipment customers in all 50 states.

Hulchanski expects revenues to hit the $2 million mark this year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is recognizing Hulchanski's business success with its 2017 Veteran-Owned Business Achievement Award. The award, given annually to a business owner who served in the military, will be presented to Hulchanski March 16 at the SBA's Operation: Start Up & Grow veterans' business conference.

"Bob is an inspiring example of how successful veterans can be at small business ownership," said SBA Syracuse District Director Bernard Paprocki.

Hulchanski, a native of East Syracuse, joined the Army right out of high school in 1976. The Army made him a machinist, and after leaving active duty service after three years, he went to work for Armstrong Mold Corp. in East Syracuse. After 24 years at Armstrong, he decided to break out on his own.

"I always had it in me to live the American dream," he said.

A year after starting Lakeside Innovative Technologies, he built a 6,500-square-foot facility in the Harbor Lights Business Park in Sullivan with the help of a $315,000 SBA-backed loan, which he paid off in seven years.

General Dynamics gave him its "Defender of the Year" award in 2015 for producing tens of thousands of parts for military radios and other products on-time and with zero defects.

Hulchanski, 58, expanded his shop to 8,000 square feet in 2016. He said he has invested approximately $2 million into equipment for the shop, including its 11 computer-controlled machines for cutting and drilling aluminum, brass and plastic parts, many for the communications industry and the military.

He said a reputation for delivering products on time without defects have helped to drive his business.

"We've been able to stay ahead of the curve with quality and delivery," said Hulchanski, whose wife, Coleen, is the company's vice president and treasurer.

He also credits the Army with teaching him the machinist and leadership skills needed to be successful in business.

"That's where I learned my trade," he said. "I got the technology and leadership training from the Army."

