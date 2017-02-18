New York to commence groundwater study near ex-defense plant

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation will conduct an engineering study aimed at containing plumes of contaminated groundwater near a former Long Island aerospace plant.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says in a release Friday that the study will assess cleanup options, including full containment of the plumes. The contaminated water is near a 600-acre property in Bethpage once used to build aircraft for the U.S. military.

High concentrations of an industrial solvent have been found more than 60 stories below ground. Officials are concerned the plume of contaminated water could be spreading. The new study will examine options for disposal or treating of the groundwater.

The DEC expects to release preliminary findings for public review by the end of the year.

Manufacturing operations at the site ceased in 1996.

