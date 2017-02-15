New York Mets to play exhibition game at West Point
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 15, 2017
WEST POINT, N.Y. — The New York Mets are returning to West Point to play Army in an exhibition game for the first time in 33 years.
The Mets announced Wednesday that the game will be held at Doubleday Field at Johnson Stadium on March 31 at 3 p.m.
The contest will be the Mets' final exhibition game before the start of the 2017 season, which begins April 3 at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves. It will mark the ninth exhibition game between Army and the Mets at West Point and first since 1984.
The Mets played their first-ever game at West Point one year after the team joined the National League, posting a 3-0 decision over the Black Knights on May 6, 1963.
