New wing at Maxwell AFB Gunter Annex Heritage Hall to feature 'Airmen's' Stories'

Where Chief Master Sgt. Emily Shade stood one November afternoon was just a parking lot a year ago.

Newly constructed walls and a glass door to an outside courtyard define the new wing at Gunter's Enlisted Heritage Hall and Research Agency that will soon highlight the significance contributions of the enlisted "Airmen's Stories."

Shade came to Gunter less than two years ago as the new director with a clear mission to make it bigger and better. Jokingly she told the staff to "get on the train or get left behind."

"It's true, but she has done so much for the Enlisted Hall in her short time than I've seen my entire years here," said Bill Chivalette, who has curated the Hall for decades. "I keep telling her I'm just trying to hang on to the caboose."

This Enlisted Hall covers the history and individual stories of the enlisted men and women of the United States Air and first opened in 1984 after a large amount of historical memorabilia began to accumulate at the Senior NCO Academy, located adjacent to the Hall.

In 1986 it was moved to its current location and earned its official name the Enlisted Heritage Hall which is also part of the Air Force Enlisted Research Institute. Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Fisk became the hall's first director who will also have a special exhibit for him in the hall.

Since then, displays and artifacts have been added at a rate that the hall eventually could not contain. War eras were separated within the various wings of the museum and new displays were placed based on where they could fit making the areas "congested" and "overwhelming."

Shade came in and completely revamped the layout of the Hall making it more visitor friendly and "easier on the eyes." The multi-media room and also seen a $12,000 upgrade, the first upgrade since 1987 and has added on an entire new wing for future growth.

Walking into the Enlisted Hall, guests are greeted with a wide, open foyer that eloquently displays a Missing Man Table and a Medal of Honor Wall curving behind it. From there, the route veers guests toward the left where a re-framed Wall of Achievers displays glossy black and white photographs of high ranking enlisted officers as well as celebrities like Chuck Norris, Charlton Heston, Jimmy Stewart and others who served in the Air Force.

"We made the area more open and added 20 more people to the wall," Shade said. "We've really done a lot to beautify everything and organize it."

A new jungle green paint marks the displays that denote the Vietnam War era that includes a life-size prison cell used by the Viet Cong to torture their military prisoners of war. Chief Master Sergeant Richard Etchberger and his Medal of Honor story is also displayed with a life-like mannequin along with Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger.

Real gun turrets complete the wing as guest continue to wind into the blue tinted areas of World War I and World War II.

A back wing previously held the Berlin Wall exhibit, Berlin Airlift will move into the blue colored area up front denoting World War II and the longest enlisted POW during Vietnam, Bill Robinson will move as well.

Those exhibits will move to allow more room to focus on current operations Shade said.

"This back wing will become our Khobar to Kandahar Wing," Shade said. "This way we can tell current ops stories or airmen from today."

The current ops wing will include a new exhibit on the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 from an airman's perspective. It will also feature a new exhibit for Wounded Warriors, Military Working Dogs and Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Nicole Jacobson who became the first female Security Forces airman killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Working back to another wing featuring the Chief Master Sergeants of the Air Force is a new $750,000 wing and 4,000 square feet of open space. This is the room where "Every Airman has a Story" will be.

"The first thing the visitor will see is basic training because that is the start of every airman's story," Shade said. "Then we move the visitor down a path into some specialty career fields they may have during their career."

Career fields will include Office of Special Investigations, the Air Force Navy from the 40s, First Sergeants and more.

It will include special displays on men and women who broke "social barriers." Chief Grace Peterson is a women whose exhibit is still being arranged as the first female chief in the Air Force. She is temporarily on display in the entryway of the hall.

It will also display the arrest mugshots of two Air Force staff sergeants who were arrested with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, E.D. Nixon and Rosa Parks during the height of the civil rights movement in Montgomery, as well as Tech Sgt. Leonard Matlovich, who in 1975 became the first person in the military to say he was homosexual and was featured on Time magazine.

First, a new security system must be installed in the new wing before displays can begin moving in. Tape on the floor marked where exhibits will be placed. Shade is hopeful they will have a soft-opening social in summer 2017 for the public.

