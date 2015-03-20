New US Space Command boss works to advance options in orbit, on Internet

Gen. Jay Raymond's first months at Air Force Space Command have confirmed what he already knew.

"Space is no longer a peaceful domain," he said last week, in an exclusive interview at his Peterson Air Force Base office.

As the keeper of the military's satellites, Raymond is figuring out how America will deal with wars that extend into orbit and how to keep the service's satellites operating for troops on the ground if war breaks out in space. It's enough to keep you up at night and no place for a novice.

For Raymond, though, it's a long-sought challenge.

"I have been preparing my whole career for this job," he said.

A graduate of Clemson University, which Raymond calls "the Harvard of the South," he's spent most of his career in Space Command jobs, including more than 10 years in Colorado Springs.

Raymond took over Space Command in October and now leads its 30,000 airmen and workers. In addition to overseeing military satellites, he's also the Air Force's top computer warfare general.

When Raymond joined the Air Force in 1984, Space Command was two years old and America held a massive lead in space and the digital world.

Thirty-three years later, America's rivals are catching up quickly.

Russia last year launched a new generation of navigation satellite and showed off cyber skills by hacking the Democratic National Committee. China is rapidly growing into a space powerhouse with a growing anti-satellite capability along with a well-trained force of computer hackers.

They've learned by example.

"Our competitors have had a front-row seat watching us develop this," Raymond said.

Those competitors have also learned that taking out America's capabilities in orbit or on the internet could cripple the U.S. military.

Fighter jets, ground-pounding soldiers and ships at sea rely on Space Command for communications and navigation. The command's satellites put bombs on targets and connect drones with their controllers.

"We now have to protect and defend those capabilities," Raymond said.

The general is overseeing a big shift in how the military approaches both realms.

In space, airmen are being retrained to think more about how enemies could attack satellites. The same kind of approach will soon take hold for the Air Force's computer warfare experts.

Bigger changes are coming.

This month, the Air Force moved email accounts for 12,300 airmen to a cloud-based system.

That's the first step in out-sourcing much of the day-to-day informational technology work now carried out by airmen. By moving to office email and data sharing systems used by the private sector, Raymond hopes to free up his airmen to focus on hackers and new ways to use their computer skills in battle.

In orbit, Space Command is working to rethink how America buys military satellites. Since the 1960s, the service has relied on expensive, purpose-built spacecraft to do its missions.

The satellites have had two qualities in common: They're heavy and expensive.

In the future, smaller and cheaper are goals. The Air Force may also move away from buying its own satellites for some jobs, instead relying on commercial firms to host Air Force missions on their spacecraft.

The Air Force is also examining toaster-sized satellites that could fill gaps if bigger satellites are disabled in battle.

"If you look at future architecture we will look at all sorts of options," Raymond said.

He is keeping a close eye on what he calls "new space."

That's the blossoming of the commercial space industry and the increased ease of reaching space for businesses, academics and governments.

It's booming - earlier this month, the Indian space program lofted 104 small satellites into orbit in a single launch.

That technology could provide big opportunities for space command with smaller, cheaper satellites. But it also gives Raymond more headaches.

"As satellites get smaller, they become more difficult to track," he said.

Amid all the promise, space is becoming a more dangerous place.

In Colorado Springs at the Joint Interagency Combined Space Operations Center, top experts from Space Command and the intelligence community have labored through a series of war games over the past year aimed at simulating battle in space.

Space Command doesn't want to fight in space. But its airmen will be ready for war in orbit, Raymond said.

"We're working to make sure we can protect our capabilities and fight and win a war if it extends into space," he said.

———

©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.