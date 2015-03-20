New senior enlisted leader at Fort Bliss touts readiness

Command Sgt. Maj. Eugene Russell is right where he wants to be.

Russell, a 50-year-old from Louisiana who now calls Tacoma, Wash., home, is the new senior enlisted leader for 1st Brigade Combat Team.

He took over this role on Dec. 1.

For Russell, this marks a homecoming of sorts. He attended the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy in 2009-10 and met his wife, Tashieka, at Fort Bliss. She was also a student at the academy, but has since retired from the Army.

“I really enjoyed my year here when I was at the Sergeants Major Academy,” Russell said.

Russell also is excited to be taking the next step in his career, serving as the top enlisted soldier for the 4,000-soldier Ready First Brigade.

About 1,500 soldiers from the brigade, including Russell, will deploy to Afghanistan this month.

“I think they are ready to go,” Russell said of his new unit. “I had a chance to observe them at NTC (the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.). They will go with the lessons they learned.”

Most recently, Russell served as the operations sergeant major for the 130th Engineer Brigade at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

He is a heavy equipment operator by trade and has spent much of his career in combat engineer units. This is his first time in a Stryker unit.

“But I know how to lead soldiers,” he said.

Russell is familiar with Strykers from spending about half of his career at Fort Lewis, Wash. He did three different tours there, but never in one of that installation’s Stryker units.

Russell said his top priorities are to make sure his soldiers are ready to take on their mission and continue to maintain that state of readiness. He also wants to ensure that equipment and vehicles are properly maintained and ready.

In addition, Russell would like to ease the transition of new soldiers who arrive in 1st Brigade by having a “sponsor” or existing soldier in the unit be available to guide, support and communicate with them during the entire process.

This will be Russell’s fourth deployment to Afghanistan. Twice before, he had been in a unit for a month or less when he deployed with them.

“So this is not new for me,” he said.

Russell said he is also looking forward to serving as a role model for other soldiers in combat engineer units and to show them “they can do anything they want in the Army.”

“I’m excited to be here at Fort Bliss,” Russell said. “Of course, I want to do a good job. I am an engineer in an infantry brigade.”

Maj. Chip Gaylord, the executive officer for 1st Brigade, said Russell is the “standard bearer” for the brigade.

“He brings years of experience to the team and demonstrates our Army’s values daily,” said Gaylord, from North Augusta, S.C. “He has demonstrated his willingness and ability to connect with soldiers and families of this BCT (brigade combat team), proving he has fully embraced his new role in Ready First.”



