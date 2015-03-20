New program at Florida air base helps students in transition

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) -- A new club funded by the United States Navy and being piloted at Tyndall Elementary School aims to help students in transition and provide resources to parents.

Lynda Brown, the school liaison officer with Naval Support Activity, said she selected Tyndall to host the club first because of the high military impact, as well as the more than 100 students who go through some sort of transition every year. Despite being developed by the Navy and available to military high impact areas, the resources are available to all students.

"If all goes well, there are several schools that I will contact for next year," she said.

The club, called Anchored4Life, focuses on character development and helps create a solid foundation for students who are facing uncertainty in their lives. Team leaders, usually fourth- and fifth-graders, hold monthly meetings where they tackle such topics as resiliency, bullying, homework and leadership.

They also take new students on tours of the school, sit with them at lunch, and answer questions.

But one of the most important parts of the club are the kits given out students experiencing a transition.

There are moving kits for when a student is moving; deployment kits for when a parent is deployed; reunion kits for when the parent comes home, either from deployment or from someplace else; and welcome kits, given out in a backpack with school supplies.

The kits are customized to each situation. For example, the moving kit has cards the classmates can sign, and the deployment kit has postcards and dog tags that can be sent to the deployed parent, but every kit has a stuffed animal, resource lists for parents and a DVD that can be watched together. All but two of the kits -- grief and divorce -- will be given out by students.

Ross said staff members and students trained last week on the club's program and they're eager to get started. The club's framework is flexible, she said, and easily fits into things they're already doing, like service projects and character development.

"I love the fact that it's student centered," said Susan Ross, principal at Tyndall. "We have so many strong leaders here at Tyndall that will do a beautiful, amazing job."



