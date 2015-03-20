New NC law honors wounded and injured veterans

RALEIGH, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Retired Sgt. Michael Verardo, 36, will celebrate what his friends and family call his 11th "Alive Day" on Saturday.

The day celebrates the anniversary of when Verardo was wounded in action and nearly died. Now others across the state can reflect on what that means.

Verardo was wounded while serving with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan in 2010.

Verardo suffers from a traumatic brain injury that makes it sometimes difficult for him to carry a conversation, and is missing part of his left leg and hand.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 138 into law.

It declares Verardo's "Alive Day" as Wounded Heroes Day in North Carolina.

Cooper described North Carolina as a military and veteran-friendly state, with more than 750,000 veterans, of which more than 150,000 are disabled.

Cooper said sitting next to Verardo and being around other wounded veterans Wednesday further put the numbers into perspective.

"Because of you, I can run for office. Because of you, I have my freedom. ... This is what we are about, not only as North Carolinians but as Americans," Cooper told the veterans.

Verardo's wife, Sarah Verado, said her husband is proud of his service, and the terroristic attacks on 9/11 was the driving force for him wanting to join the military.

Sgt. Verardo deployed to combat in 2008 to Afghanistan as an infantryman with the 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, his wife said.

Sgt. Verardo and his fellow paratroopers faced a high casualty rate from an invisible enemy — improvised explosive devices, Sarah Verardo said.

On April 10, 2010, Sgt. Verardo was in a gunner vehicle, when a roadside bomb caused him to be ejected out of the turret, his wife said.

He suffered from a traumatic brain injury and was given a choice to return to his unit or go home to heal, Sarah Verardo said.

In that same time period that Spc. Joseph "Joey" Caron, 21, was killed.

Caron was like a little brother to everyone in the unit, Sarah Verardo said.

"Mike put his hand on the coffin and said he wanted to return to fight the guys who caused (Caron's) death," she said.

He returned to southern Afghanistan begging to be put on foot patrol.

It was two weeks after he received his Purple Heart from his first accident that Sgt. Verado stepped on an old Russian landmine, his wife said.

In addition to losing part of his limbs, his wife said the explosion caused his 35% of his body to burned, and her husband needed a blood transfusion.

A squad leader said there'd be no way Verado would survive, and he flatlined several times on the way to a hospital, where he was expected to be dead on arrival.

"That was the first hurdle he jumped — he was not dead," Sarah Verado said.

Sgt. Verardo was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, and Sarah Verardo describes the past 11 years as surviving 120 surgeries.

He medically retired from the Army in 2013.

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Donald "Mac" McAlister was Verardo's first sergeant for Bravo Co., 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment at the time of the deployment

McAlister himself was injured during a 2003 deployment, but said the year he was deployed with Verardo was "brutal."

McAlister had just left Afghanistan on a mid-tour leave when he learned about Verado's second injury.

He said he regrets he wasn't there.

"I didn't know how to face some of those guys," McAlister said. "It was so tiring as a leader to see my guys like Mike and other guys losing limbs, and all I can say about it is it was hell on Earth."

After retiring from the Army a few years ago, McAlister said he is glad he was able to reconnect with Verardo and other guys in the unit a couple of years ago.

Sarah Verardo said her husband is now dependent on home care, where he is able to tackle some daily activities like eating but needs help getting up for other activities, she said.

"He is a fighter, and we're certainly really blessed, but he does have significant medical issues," Sarah Verardo said.

As his family and friends have celebrated Verardo's "Alive Day" each April 24th, other wounded veterans with their own "Alive Days" were invited to Raleigh earlier this week by the nonprofit that she is the chief executive officer of, The Independence Fund.

The national nonprofit serves other catastrophically wounded veterans like Sgt. Verardo and their families.

Verardo said she thinks it's important for legislators and North Carolinians to see the high price service members paid to serve.

"All lawmakers should remember this population when making decisions," she said.

Prior to Cooper signing Wounded Heroes Day into law, Sen. Danny Britt, whose district includes Robeson County, said it received bipartisan support "across both chambers."

Britt, who has served in the National Guard and as a cavalry scout in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he recognizes that some veterans have wounds that can be seen and others have wounds that are not seen.

Sen. Todd Johnson, whose district includes Union County, said the bill takes the state's commitment to honor veterans further by recognizing those who have been catastrophically injured.

Johnson said he thinks Wounded Heroes Day is a day that should be celebrated "365 days a year."

"They put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms that we all often take for granted," Johnson said.

Speaker of the House Rep. Tim Moore said the day is not about Republicans or Democrats or rural versus urban.

"We owe it to them and so many others to do all we can to do to get every resource we can to help them," Moore said.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who served in the Army Reserves, said his own time in the military taught him about the sacrifices of those who serve.

"You are the absolute backbone of freedom, and everything that you have sacrificed has not been in vain, because we will remember you on this day, and every day," Robinson told the wounded veterans. "We will always remember your sacrifices."

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Marc Owens brought his dog Bacca with him to observe Wednesday's observance, which included a bagpipe procession, members of a Cary Veterans of Foreign Wars group presenting the colors and the playing of each military branch's song.

Owens, whose own father was stationed at Fort Bragg, went to a recruiter's office in Spring Lake to sign up to join the Army with a friend shortly after graduating from high school in Panama in 1985.

Owens spent nearly four years with a unit near Fort Carson, Colorado, before separating from the Army to become a local radio broadcaster.

But a few years later, in 1997, he wanted back in.

He rejoined the Army, working near an air defense station in Savannah, Georgia, before becoming a parachute rigger and returning back to the Fort Bragg area.

After joining the 82nd Airborne Division's parachute team, Owens was selected to be part of the Army's official aerial demonstration team — the Golden Knights — from 2002 to 2009.

On Sept. 27, 2012, Owens was participating in a tandem jump at an event for Kyle and Richard Petty's family in Greensboro with the All Veterans Parachute Team, which is made up of former members of the Golden Knights.

It was the last jump of the day, and the parachute malfunctioned, Owens said.

He was medically evacuated to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The accident caused Owens to lose a portion of both his legs, caused an open book pelvis fracture, ruptured aorta, and a severe traumatic brain injury.

Owens credits the hospital staff for his recovery and said he is now able to water ski and practice parachute jumps in wind tunnels.

"My motto is you got to make life happen, because you never know when it's going to be taken," Owens said.

Owens said he thinks the signing of Wednesday's legislation is "the tip of the spear" to recognize the risks service members take and how some continue to live with the outcomes of those risks.

Another one of Owens's Golden Knight teammates also joined him and the other wounded veterans Wednesday in Raleigh.

Jeff Cambre joined the Army in 1990, serving during Desert Shield and Desert Storm right after attending jump school.

After returning from Desert Storm, Cambre said he was interested in skydiving and that's what drew him to the Golden Knights, where completed more than 6,300 parachute jumps and was a competitive parachutist.

Following a break in service to earn his degree, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in February 2006 and was assigned to the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Cambre said that during his military career, he had multiple accidents.

He medically retired in 2012 after suffering multiple injuries from jumps that resulted in more than 30 surgeries.

In June 2017, a medical procedure caused a spinal cord injury.

Cambre agreed with statements made by others Wednesday about "visible" and "invisible" wounds.

He said his wounds are more "invisible" than those who have visibly missing limbs and that there's also a mental health aspect in which he said some days he's more engaging than others.

McAlister, Verardo's first sergeant, said that's something he tells listeners of a podcast he hosts known as Mac's Man Cave Chats.

"Even though you don't understand what I've been through, you can empathize with me and even though the catalyst is not the same that caused those wounds — especially the invisible wounds — the injury is still the same," McAlister said.

Sarah Verardo said she sees both sides with her husband's visible wounds and those that are unseen.

He has difficulty breathing from internal injuries associated with the blasts, and Sarah Verardo said there are invisible wounds associated with his brain injury

She said there are days when he has difficulty telling the couple's two younger daughters apart or becomes non-alert and has difficulty carrying conversations.

"My husband thought he was going to war and coming home, or going to war and not coming home," Verardo said. "We never thought about the middle ground, and we've been in the middle ground for a long time."

Verardo said her husband was proud to have put on the uniform, and that's why she considers it an honor to care for him.

"I think it's important for people to see what happens when people come home with these life-changing injuries," she said.

