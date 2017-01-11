New Navy destroyer to be commissioned in South Carolina
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 11, 2017
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of the U.S. Navy's newest warships is going to be commissioned in Charleston, South Carolina, home of its Marine Corps namesake and recipient of the Medal of Honor.
The Navy announced Wednesday the ceremony for the USS Ralph Johnson will be in the hometown of Marine Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson. He posthumously received the U.S. military's highest award for his actions during the Vietnam War. The 19-year-old used his body to shield two fellow Marines from a grenade, dying instantly in March 1968.
No date has been set for the ceremony. The ship is the Navy's 64th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer and was launched in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Dec. 12, 2015.
The Navy says the ship has adopted the motto of Johnson's Marine battalion, "Swift, Silent, Deadly."
Ship Sponsor Georgeann McRaven ceremoniously breaks a bottle of champagne on the bow during the christening ceremony for the future guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson on April 2, 2016. The ship is named for Medal of Honor recipient Ralph Johnson. Also pictured (left to right) are Assistant Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley; Cmdr. Jason Patterson, the ship’s prospective commanding officer; Helen Richards, Ralph Johnson’s sister; and Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias.
U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Huntington Ingalls Industries
