New Mexico lawmakers announce Alamogordo vets may access care at El Paso VA

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich along with Congressman Steve Pearce announced Friday that the Department of Veterans Affairs will now make specialized medical care more accessible for veterans in Alamogordo by giving them the option to seek care either at the El Paso VA Medical Center or the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque for advanced care.

Until now, veterans in Alamogordo needing specialized care have been referred to the Albuquerque VA hospital, which is three and half hours away, rather than the El Paso VA Medical Center, which is just an hour and half drive.

According to a press release from Sen. Udall’s office, Udall, Heinrich and Pearce urged VA Secretary David Shulkin to make the administrative changes after hearing from a number of veterans who said they were delaying or going without specialized care because the drive to Albuquerque was too difficult.

Several members of the N.M. legislature followed up with another letter this month supporting the delegation’s request. Shulkin responded that the VA would work to honor the veteran’s preferences, according to the press release.

“This is welcome news that will give veterans in Alamogordo the option to receive care much closer to home. Our veterans risk their lives to defend our freedom, and they deserve the absolute best care we can provide when they return home, but for many of our veterans in Alamogordo, their specialized care was just too far away,” said Udall. “This is a small change that will provide big relief for our veteran community in Alamogordo. We made a solemn promise to our veterans to ensure they get the best care possible, and I will continue working with the VA to ensure that New Mexico's veterans are getting the care and benefits they have earned.”

Warren Booker, Post Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 7686 in Alamogordo said he was pleased to hear the news because it was something that the VFW has repeatedly requested to legislators.

“I have gone to Washington, D.C. during legislative conferences and spoken with Senators Heinrich and Udall, Congressman Pearce and all our representatives and told them this is something to look at. Just because we are residents of New Mexico we shouldn’t be stopped by a state board when it comes to receiving care. They needed to look at regions and availability of care,” said Booker. “We’re pretty pleased this came about because some veterans don’t want to make the drive or they can’t make the drive. Transportation is hard and going to El Paso makes it a lot easier for our local residents.”

Booker said the VA provides a certain amount of travel pay for veterans to go to appointments in Albuquerque which could’ve been better spend if they could travel to El Paso.

“Why are they paying for a 440 mile round trip and usually an overnight stay when they can go to El Paso and back in about 175 miles?” said Booker. “That’s money that could be better spent to help more veterans. A lot of the care that our veterans receive is top notch through the VA Hospital. The problems we may have seen in the past through our administration was getting in to see them and getting those appointments. But once you get those appointments then the care is top notch.”

He said most veterans in Alamogordo don’t drive which was part of the problem of receiving care.

“Some of our older veterans do not drive. They need someone to drive them to these appointments but the DAV can’t do everything, sometimes they need volunteer drivers. A lot of times if the DAV can’t cover the transportation a friend or family member has to cover it,” said Booker. “It could be a hardship on family members that might have to work to drive them to these appointments. The caregiver could be out of work those two days and even though the VA compensates for mileage it doesn’t for lost wages for the driver who is not a veteran.”

Heinrich said it would ensure that Southern New Mexico's veterans would have the flexibility and choice they need to access health care closer to home.

“This good news will ensure veterans in southern New Mexico have the flexibility and choice they need to access health care closer to home instead of having to drive all the way to the VA in Albuquerque,” Heinrich stated. “Our ability to maintain the strongest and most dedicated military in the world depends on our nation's ability to keep its promises to provide our veterans the best care, benefits, and opportunities they have earned. I will continue fighting to increase timely access to health care services for our veterans in each and every New Mexico community.”

Congressman Pearce stated that the easier access to VA healthcare is just what Southern New Mexico veterans needed due to their unique challenges.

“Veterans in rural communities throughout New Mexico face many unique challenges to receiving the quality and timely care they deserve. Often, they travel an entire day just to learn their appointments were either cancelled or rescheduled,” Pearce stated. “I made a commitment to honor our veterans in all aspects of their service and care. I was pleased to join my colleagues in the Senate to ensure veterans across New Mexico have access to VA Medical Centers that are at a more convenient location. I appreciate the VA working with us in Congress to break down the barriers that impede rural veterans from receiving the care they need after stepping up to serve our nation.”

According to the press release, the Albuquerque VA Medical Center will assign a primary point of contact to work alongside a similar contact at the El Paso VA Medical Center to coordinate care referrals. Additionally, the Albuquerque VA Medical Center will provide training to the Alamogordo VA clinic to ensure local staff and veterans are aware of the inter-facility specialty care referrals and care coordination process between Albuquerque and El Paso with the goal of meeting each veteran’s needs and preferences.

