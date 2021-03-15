New Jersey under warning as dry, windy day causes fires

Smoke billows from a brush fire in Lakewood, N.J., that shut down the Garden State Parkway on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A large brush fire in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway, damaged two commercial buildings and forced some residents to evacuate homes and stores, as several smaller blazes burned across the state on the dry, windy day, authorities said.

Videos from the scene near the airport in Lakewood showed clouds of thick, dark smoke and raging flames igniting trees and brush.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly warned that there were "dangerous fire weather conditions" across the state Sunday, as dry and windy conditions challenged crews fighting the blazes. Most of New Jersey was placed under a fire warning set to continue into Monday with humidity levels recorded at about 20% in the Lakewood area and winds gusting near 40 miles per hour (64 kph), officials said.

The state Forest Fire Service said initial reports indicated the fire had spread to approximately 162 acres as of 6:30 p.m. EDT.

"The wildfire has come close to residential areas, and residents in the Lakewood and Brick Twp. areas are urged to stay away from impacted areas and emergency response activity," the fire service said on Facebook.

NJ.com reported that a spokesperson for the fire service said one firefighter was injured while responding to the blaze. The firefighter's injuries were not immediately detailed.

Earlier Sunday, officials with the Garden State Parkway announced that the road near milepost 89 in Lakewood was closed in both directions. The parkway reopened Sunday night, but some exits remained closed, the state Department of Transportation tweeted.

In nearby Brick Township, homes and several stores were being evacuated, Police Sgt. Jim Kelly told news outlets. He added that some roadways near the blaze area were also backed up.

Brick Township Mayor John G. Ducey said 29 homes were damaged in the area, according to news reports.

In Carneys Point, police Chief Dale VanNamee said brush fires were popping up "here and there" but were largely under control, NJ.com said.

