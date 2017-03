New Jersey man says he lied about being POW for deck, gifts

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey man has admitted that he lied about being a prisoner of war to get gifts, including a nearly $32,000 deck.

Robert Guidi, of Mine Hill, on Monday pleaded guilty to theft by deception and violating the state's Stolen Valor Act. The 67-year-old admitted he deceived the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation and the Morris County Veterans Service Office.

Guidi served in a clerical position as an Army private during the Vietnam War. But, he falsely claimed that he was wounded and had been a prisoner of war.

The Daily Record reports prosecutors will recommend Guidi be sentenced to three years in prison and make restitution when he's sentenced in May. His lawyer wants Guidi placed on long-term probation.