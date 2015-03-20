New Hampshire Army Reservist battling Tricare red tape after heart attack

A Milford, N.H. combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan never expected to have to fight on the homefront.

But Army Reservist Capt. Shane Morgan and his wife, Jaime, have been battling red tape ever since he suffered a heart attack during a drill weekend at Fort Devens in Massachusetts last November.

Last week, the Morgans learned that the Army had determined his heart attack was not a “line-of-duty” (LOD) illness and thus was not eligible for coverage by Tricare, the military insurance program.

They decided to go public with their situation. “There’s a lot at stake here, and it’s not just about me and my family,” Morgan said. “If I’m going through this, then I’m not the only one.”

“And that means that the system is broken,” he said.

After the Army Times recently reported on his case, the Morgans got some good news: The Army is reopening its LOD investigation.

“I am cautiously optimistic at this time,” Morgan told the New Hampshire Union Leader Wednesday.

“And hopefully what this means is that we’ll have an opportunity to not just get my decision approved, but to fix the process for all the other soldiers that are going through the same thing that don’t have a voice,” he said.

Morgan deployed to Afghanistan as a signal officer with the Force Combat Brigade, 1st Calvary Division, in 2012-2013. He left active duty in 2014, and the following year joined an Army Reserve cyber-security unit under the 335th Signal Command, based at Fort Devens.

Morgan works as a cyber-security specialist for BAE Systems.

Last Nov. 6-8 was a drill weekend for his unit, and Morgan started that Friday at a physical fitness test.

After 15 pushups, he started to feel unwell, but his test grader encouraged him to keep going, Morgan said. “And at 40 pushups, I was done. I collapsed on the floor.”

“That’s when I noticed my chest was on fire,” he said. “I couldn’t catch my breath. I couldn’t stop sweating.”

He was getting over bronchitis, so at first he thought that’s what was making him ill.

About an hour later, a warrant officer with medical training came to check on him.

By then, the pain was radiating down his left arm.

Morgan was taken by ambulance to a local hospital; an EKG done en route confirmed that he was having a heart attack, he said.

Morgan underwent an emergency cardiac catheterization, and a stent was inserted in his left anterior descending artery. “That is what’s known as the widowmaker,” he said. “I had 100 percent blockage in that artery. My heart was dying.”

Tests showed that he had had a heart attack within the previous six hours, he said.

Because his heart attack happened on a drill weekend, Morgan assumed that Tricare would cover all his costs. And it did cover his emergency treatment, but the bills piled up during his rehabilitation,



After months of delay, a letter dated Oct. 5 informed Morgan that a formal LOD investigation had determined his heart attack was “not in the line of duty; not due to own misconduct.”

Based on medical documents, the letter said, “it is clear you had a heart attack, but this type of blockage of the artery does not occur solely during or while performing of the Army Physical Fitness Test.”

Citing “abnormal labs” from a medical checkup Morgan had in September 2015, the letter stated, “There is a chance this may have occurred in or out of duty status...”

Jaime Morgan is outraged. “If you go to drill weekend and you break your leg running, guess what’s covered?” she asked. “Your broken leg.”

But not her husband’s heart attack, she said. “That’s not right.”

She said the Army hasn’t followed its own rules in her husband’s case — including those that mandate an LOD determination be made within 75 days.



Maj. Adam Jackson, chief of media relations at U.S. Army Reserve Command headquarters at Fort Bragg, N.C., said Army policy prohibits him from discussing any soldier’s personal health information.

“However, the physical and financial well-being of our soldiers and their families is a top concern for Army and Army Reserve leaders at all levels,” he wrote in an email.

Jackson explained that an LOD investigation “is designed to determine if a soldier’s injury, disease, or death is a result of the soldier’s own misconduct.”

“In the case of Guard and Reserve soldiers, the investigation also determines if the service member was in a valid duty status at the time of the incident and, in the case of illness/disease, if the condition was service-connected and/or service aggravated.”

While reserve drill is considered a duty status, it does not automatically carry health coverage, he said; that would be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Capt. Morgan said it’s clear that he was on duty when he had his heart attack. “This wasn’t just like a pickup game of basketball,” he said. “It was a required activity, previously scheduled, and by participating in that activity, the strain and the stress of the test contributed to or caused the blood clot that caused the heart attack ... to dislodge from the artery.

“There’s a direct correlation between me doing the PT test and me having the heart attack,” he said.$10,000 in bills

The Morgans still have about $10,000 in outstanding bills that weren’t covered by their private insurance. They expected Tricare to cover those bills; instead, they were sent to collection, which Morgan fears could imperil his security clearance both at work and in the Reserves.

Morgan had planned to appeal the Army’s LOD finding. But on Tuesday, he learned that his case has been reopened.

In a letter dated Oct. 14, Karen Quintana, chief of the Army’s 99th Regional Personnel Support Center in New Jersey, informed Morgan that his case has been referred back to the 335th Signal Command for “additional investigation and analysis.”

“Further investigation is required to address certain evidentiary deficiencies in your Line of Duty investigation,” she wrote.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte’s office has also gotten involved in their case, Morgan said.

Morgan said he’s trying to adjust to the reality that he has congestive heart failure; he knows it means the end of the military service he loves.

“And the stress of having to go through all this through the past year hasn’t made it any easier for me,” he said.

He just wants the Army to do the right thing, he said. “I’ve done right by the Army and I do right by my soldiers, and I feel like the Army is not returning the favor,” he said.

But if their fight eventually benefits other soldiers, the Morgans said all the anxiety of the past year will have been worthwhile.

“Again, it’s not just about us,” Capt. Morgan said. “It’s about everybody.”

