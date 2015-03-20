New commander takes reins of National Guard unit in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The new commander of the North Carolina National Guard's largest military unit wants the world to know that Old Hickory is standing by.

Col. Robert H. Bumgardner, who took the reins of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team during a Fort Bragg ceremony Saturday, said the unit will be needed by its state and country in the future.

As one of only 14 armored brigades in the Army - including five in the National Guard - Bumgardner said the 30th ABCT would need to be ready, reliable and responsive to act when needed, whether it be in a humanitarian response at home or when called to deter threats or fight for the country overseas.

"We've moved to the tip of the spear," he said. "They need us to be ready now."

Getting the brigade ready and staying ready will be Bumgardner's toughest challenge after taking command from Col. Vernon H. Simpson, who had led Old Hickory - a nickname for the brigade that is a homage to President Andrew Jackson - since 2013.

Under his leadership, the 30th ABCT deployed soldiers to Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and as the headquarters of a multinational battle group in Kosovo.

The brigade's soldiers also have responded to natural disasters in North Carolina, worked closely with foreign allies through a partnership program, and had a tank crew named the Army's best in the most recent Sullivan Cup, an annual skills competition of the nation's armored forces.

Simpson called the unit the "best armored brigade in the Army," and a North Carolina general gave him much of the credit for that title.

Brig. Gen. James C. Ernst, assistant adjutant general for maneuver for the North Carolina National Guard, said Simpson made a difference in his career and during his time in command of the 30th ABCT.

"Old Hickory is ready and reliable," Ernst said. "You have left them a better, tougher unit."

The brigade, based in Clinton, has units spread across the state, with battalions based in Fayetteville, Wilmington, Charlotte, Goldsboro, Durham and West Virginia.

The unit accounts for about one-third of the state's 11,000 National Guard troops, Ernst said, calling the brigade the state's "most critical and prestigious military unit."

Command of Old Hickory is reserved for the state's most capable and trusted leaders, Ernst added, while praising Bumgardner and challenging the new commander to lead from the front.

Simpson did the same. He said the noncommissioned officers of the unit were its backbone. And he repeated advice he received earlier in his career, when he was told that as a leader, you should always be prepared to do what you ask your soldiers to do.

"It's not about you," he said. "It's not about the commander. It's about the soldiers."

Bumgardner agreed.

He said he was humbled and honored by the tremendous responsibility of commanding the unit, which has a prestigious history dating back to World War I as the 30th Infantry Division.

Old Hickory has a tradition of soldiers who have been ready whenever the state or nation has called on them, Bumgardner said.

"We'll be ready again," he promised.

Simpson said he has known Bumgardner since the pair were second lieutenants. Both began their careers as enlisted soldiers. And both are no strangers to following one another.

The change of command, which took place at Fort Bragg's Pike Field, marked the fourth time Bumgardner has followed Simpson into a position.

"He has done a tremendous job," Simpson said, while crediting his successor for being energetic, aggressive and humble.

Simpson, who had led the brigade on a yearlong deployment to Kosovo that ended in March, said he is now preparing to retire from military service and focus on his life and family in Charlotte.

He called command of the 30th ABCT the most demanding and difficult job he's ever had, but also the most rewarding.

For that reason, Simpson said Saturday was probably the hardest day of his long military career.

He began his career as an enlisted artilleryman, serving as gun section chief, forward observer, platoon sergeant and battalion operations sergeant before he attended Officer Candidate School and earned his commission as a leadership graduate from the North Carolina Military Academy.

He has deployed twice with the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, including to Diyala province, Iraq in 2004 as part of Task Force Axehandle, and the recent Kosovo deployment.

But Simpson said Old Hickory hasn't seen the last of him and that he looked forward to keeping in touch and following the brigade.

Bumgardner, of Clayton, also began his career as an enlisted soldier.

He joined the Army in 1991 and was later commissioned in 1997 through the North Carolina Army National Guard Military Academy's Officer Candidate School.

Previously, Bumgardner has served as a troop commander, battalion executive officer and battalion commander. Most recently, he was head of personnel, or G1, for the North Carolina Army National Guard.

Bumgardner has deployed three times in his military career, including to Bosnia in 2000, Iraq in 2004 and Iraq in 2009, when he was executive officer of the Fayetteville-based 1st Battalion, 252nd Armor Regiment.

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at brooksd@fayobserver.com

