New charges for Marine colonel accused of sexual abuse
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 21, 2017
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Authorities at Camp Lejeune say a Marine colonel accused of sexually assaulting a child is facing more charges.
A statement from the base said an investigation shows Col. Daniel H. Wilson is now charged with sexual assault, assault consummated by battery and absence without leave.
Allegations of sexual misconduct remain under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service field office.
Last week, the 55-year-old Wilson was placed in the brig at Camp Lejeune as a result of new allegations of misconduct. He was already faces multiple charges, including three counts of sexually abusing a child and nine counts of conduct unbecoming an officer.
Wilson's Article 32 hearing, similar to a grand jury proceeding in civilian court, is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Camp Lejeune.
He is from Mason, Washington.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Response to 2011 deaths of US troops shed light on Trump Pentagon pick
Norway defends mass murderer Breivik's prison conditions
Defiant EU nations ready themselves for Trump presidency
Decorated Vietnam War Navy aviator Austin Monroe Lindsey dies
Stopping a N. Korean missile no sure thing, US tester says
In final speech, Obama must reconcile his hopes with Trump's