New charges filed in murder of Fort Carson soldier Shadow McClaine

Additional charges were filed against the alleged murderers of Yuba City, Calif. native Shadow McClaine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month, according to a Fort Campbell spokesperson.

Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, McClaine's ex-husband, and Spc. Charles Robinson were charged in November in the murder of McClaine, 25, a 101st Airborne Division soldier who went missing September last year. Her remains were found in Tennessee in January, according to a Fort Campbell press release.

In addition to kidnapping, premeditated murder and conspiracy, Williams-McCray was charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, and obstruction of justice, according to a Fort Campbell spokesperson. Robinson was charged with obstruction of justice, in addition to kidnapping, premeditated murder and conspiracy.

Lt. Col. Chevelle Thomas, Division of Public Affairs officer, said she could not elaborate on the newest charges. Thomas also said that McClaine's official cause of death is still not being released.

McClaine's family said they last heard from her Sept. 2 in an exchange of text messages with her mother, London Wegrzyn, of Yuba City, according to Appeal-Democrat archives. McClaine failed to report back for duty as an air traffic control tower operator at Fort Cambell after Labor Day; her vehicle was later discovered in Nashville, Tenn.

Wegrzyn told the Associated Press that McClaine joined the Army in 2011 and served in Afghanistan and South Korea. She was preparing to leave the military and return to California.

According to media reports, McClaine and Williams-McCray had been divorced for about a year and a half before her disappearance, and the couple had a tumultuous relationship.

