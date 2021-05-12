New captain takes charge of Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes

(Tribune News Service) — U.S. Navy officials said a Delaware County, N.Y., native took charge of the Recruit Training Command at a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois on May 5.

Capt. Jeffry A. Sandin relieved Capt. Erik M. Thors as commanding officer during a virtual ceremony held on the USS Trayer, according to a media release.

Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander of the Naval Service Training Command, was the guest speaker and presiding officer for the ceremony. He welcomed Sandin to the NSTC and to RTC and spoke about his preparations to take command and the opportunities at RTC.

"I have been tremendously impressed with the focus and deliberate methodology you have used to ensure you are well prepared to assume command today," Sands said. "You are a complete professional. Today the mantle of responsibility for this great command will be under your charge."

Sandin, a native of Bloomville, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1986. He graduated in 2003 from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management and graduated in 2016 from Regent University with a Master of Arts degree in organizational leadership. He was commissioned in 1997 through the Limited Duty Officer Program.

Sandin is the son of the late Kenneth and June Sandin of Bloomville.

Sandin assumed command "during a dynamic time, as RTC continues to train recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic while protecting the health and well-being of recruits and staff members," the release said.

