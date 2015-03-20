Nebraska veteran crafts leaves of love and happiness

Don Harrie of Grand Island, Nebraska, works on a project he calls "Leaves of Love" in his basement.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Don Harrie has found a hobby he loves.

The Grand Island man presents people with an attractive artificial leaf, mounted on a wooden base. He calls each a leaf of love and happiness. His wife, Judy, writes the first name of the recipient on the round bases, which are normally used as wheels for wooden toys.

Harrie has given away 493 of the leaves, 175 of them to fellow veterans.

He started out giving the leaves to veterans. He liked the reaction he received. "And it just grew and grew," he said.

"He just loves what he does, and he so enjoys giving them to people," Judy told The Grand Island Independent.

Harrie gave 50 leaves to the Grand Island VA Medical Center and 21 to veterans at Primrose Retirement Community of Grand Island.

Harrie, 85, began the project about five years ago. When the leaves of love are given to veterans, the Harries write the appropriate military branch on the wooden base.

Sometimes, he also presents people with an American flag, attached to a dowel and mounted to a round base.

Armed with wood glue, a drill and plastic wood, he does the work in the basement of his home.

Harrie gets emotional when he talks about the interactions he's had with recipients.

In 2018, when Lee Greenwood performed at the Heartland Events Center, Harrie presented the singer with a leaf after the concert. In addition to his name, the base of the leaf indicated that Greenwood was in the Navy. After receiving the gift, Greenwood called Harrie back over and said, "Don't you ever stop doing that."

Harrie made a special piece for the Honor Guard at the United Veterans Club. In honor of a 21-gun salute, he outfitted the piece with 21 leaves and one flag.

Harrie is a proud veteran himself.

As a student at Chapman High School, he was in the National Guard for two and a half years.

Later, he served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1959.

Harrie's career took him from George Air Force Base in Victorville, Calif. — "the hottest place in California," he says — to Thule, Greenland, the northernmost Air Force base in the world. He spent 10 months in Greenland, where he served as a hydraulic mechanic for the 327th Fighter Interceptor Squadron.

Harrie was born on his grandfather's farm, on land that later became part of the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant in Grand Island. He grew up two and a half miles south of Chapman, and graduated from Chapman High School in 1955.

Once, he handed out flags to kids at the Veterans Day Parade in Chapman.

The Harries have been married 58 years. They have two daughters — one who lives in Grand Island, the other in Lincoln.

Harrie spent his working career with Wright & Wilhelmy, a hardware wholesaler based in Omaha. He worked for that company 38 years — 36 of them as a salesman.

Selling products for Wright & Wilhelmy, Harrie visited hardware stores, sporting goods dealers, lumberyards and manufacturing plants. He followed a set route, traveling 620 miles one week, 710 the next. His travels took him to Mullen, Thedford and many other Nebraska communities.

Before doing that job, Harrie worked for a lumberyard in Chapman. He got to know a Wright & Wilhelmy salesman, who suggested he might succeed him when he moved to Omaha.

That man, who went on to become president of the company, noticed that Harrie had "really good people skills," Judy said.

He also probably noticed Harrie's work ethic.

Harrie says he doesn't finish a job until it's done right.

Judy describes her husband as very caring, compassionate and dependable. He loves his family, she says. He also loves his country.

