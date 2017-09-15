Nearly 400 Iowa Guard members heading overseas
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 15, 2017
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Officials say nearly 400 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers are being mobilized for duty overseas.
It's unclear where they will end up. The U.S. Central Command could assign them to support operations in several nations, including Iraq and Afghanistan.
The soldiers are members of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion. Their units are based in Boone, Davenport, Muscatine and Waterloo. Community send-off ceremonies hare been scheduled for Sept. 29.
A Guard spokesman, Col. Gregory Hapgood Jr., said it will be the Iowa Guard's largest single-unit deployment since 2010.
