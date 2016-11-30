NDAA bill calls for review of California Guard bonus recoupments

Soldiers of the California National Guard's 40th Infantry Division rehearsing an air assault mission at Fort Hunter Liggett in 2014. The Los Angeles Times/Tribune Washington Bureau reported this month, that the Pentagon has been demanding repayment of enlistment bonuses — which often reached $15,000 or more — from thousands of California Guard soldiers, many of whom had served multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON – California National Guard soldiers could get relief from repaying wartime re-enlistment bonuses and education benefits under an annual defense policy bill unveiled Wednesday by Congress.

The Guard would be required to review all cases of recoupment in the state between 2004 and 2015 and give a waiver unless it can prove a soldier “knew or reasonably should have known” they were ineligible for the benefit, according to language in the National Defense Authorization Act.

The “review shall evaluate the evidence in a light most favorable to the member,” the bill stipulates. It must still be passed by the House and Senate and be signed by President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, the bill also calls for new military-wide protections for soldiers and retirees in such cases and annual audits by the Defense Department.

The California National Guard sparked public outrage in October for pursuing recoupment of the bonuses and education benefits from about 9,700 soldiers who had re-enlisted during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Under the NDAA, the review board should waive repayment by soldiers “unless the board makes an affirmative determination, by a preponderance of the evidence, that the member knew or reasonably should have known that the member was ineligible for the bonus pay, special pay, student loan repayment, or other special payment otherwise subject to recoupment.”

