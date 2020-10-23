ND Guard helps notify 800 people who tested positive for COVID-19

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

BISMARCK, N.D. — National Guard soldiers have helped to notify 800 people who tested positive for COVID-19 but initially weren't told, officials said.

The notification backlog, which was due to a recent sharp increase in coronavirus cases, was resolved Thursday largely through shifting the role this week of 50 North Dakota National Guard soldiers, health officials said.

The soldiers had been informing people they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor their health for signs and symptoms of the virus. On Tuesday, health officials announced the soldiers would instead be notifying those who test positive for the virus.

The North Dakota Department of Health expects the change in contact tracing to be temporary. As part of the new process, public health officials will no longer reach out to close contacts of individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Instead, those testing positive will be instructed to self-notify their close contacts.

Contact tracing remains unchanged for health care settings, schools and universities.

North Dakota reported 886 new infections on Friday, down from record 1,038 new cases reported on Thursday.

Health officials also reported nine new deaths Friday, increasing the statewide death toll from the virus to 440 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations stood at 168 on Friday, up a dozen from Thursday. There were 232 available staffed inpatient beds plus 14 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Friday, according to state data.

