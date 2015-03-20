NCIS, Norfolk police search for missing USS Wasp sailor

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local police have been searching for Norfolk-based sailor Gage Brady, since his family reported him missing. Brady, 20, of the USS Wasp, was last seen on Sunday when he went to meet a friend.

NORFOLK, Va. — When one of her brother’s friends sent Cassidy Brady a message saying her younger brother was missing, she was confused. Then, a detective called, and reality sunk in.

“It’s been difficult,” she said. “He’s been my best friend since before I can remember. He’s the one I always talk to when I’m stressed.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local police have been searching for Brady’s brother, Norfolk-based sailor Gage Brady, since his family reported him missing Monday.

Gage Brady, 20, of the USS Wasp, was last seen on Sunday, when he told a friend he was going to pick up another friend at a bar, said Ed Buice, NCIS spokesman.

”He would help anyone as long as he thought you were trying to help yourself,” his sister said.

Cassidy Brady described her brother as hilarious, outgoing and the kind of guy that “didn’t like any kind of injustice.”

”He had a passion for defending people,” she said. “Even in middle school, he’d stand up for someone getting bullied.”

Brady was last seen driving a 2011 black Chevrolet Impala with either a Texas license plate or a temporary Virginia license plate.

When police called Brady’s phone, a man answered and said he found it outside a 7-Eleven near Ocean View, Buice said.

Brady’s debit card has been used at an ATM, gas station and Walmart in Kentucky and at a gas station and McDonald’s in Missouri. Police have not confirmed whether he was the one using the card.

Police have no indication that Brady is injured, Buice said.

This is the Navy’s third reported missing person in the last two weeks.

Anyone with information about Brady’s whereabouts can call or anonymously text a tip to NCIS at 274-637 (CRIMES). Tipsters are asked to type “NCIS” at the beginning of the message.

———

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.