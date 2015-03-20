NC National Guard engineers battle for best in state, welcome 1st female combat engineer to competition

CAMP BUTNER — Amid a day in which the soldiers rappelled down a tower, capsized an inflatable boat, assembled weapons and built obstacles using razor wire, some of the best combat engineers in the North Carolina National Guard laid atop a gravel road and rested.

In a few minutes, the team of five soldiers would be asked to use handheld mine detectors to find potential explosives. But until then, they caught their breath as they neared the end of a long, hard day that marked the mid-point of the NCNG’s Sapper Stakes.

“Some of the tasks are pretty hard,” Spc. Shelly Hyson said of the three-day competition between combat engineers from across the state. “But they’re fun, too.”

Hyson and Staff Sgt. Bryan Cannon, of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 105th Engineer Battalion, said their team had trained together for nearly six weeks leading up to the event, which is hosted by the 105th but involves combat engineers from across the North Carolina National Guard and one Army Reserve unit.

“Everybody has their part,” Cannon said. “They know what to do.”

The annual competition brings the state’s best combat engineers together at Camp Butner. But this year, Hyson’s participation signaled larger changes afoot in the Army.

Hyson, of Hope Mills, is the first female combat engineer to compete as part of a team in Sapper Stakes, according to the North Carolina National Guard. She’s part of a small but growing female population in military jobs previously unavailable to them.

The Army opened the combat engineer job to female soldiers in 2015 and welcomed the first trained female combat engineers to the force that same year.

Hyson, who previously served as a horizontal construction engineer, said she reclassified last April.

Capt. Mike Thomas, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, said the competition was an important one for the state’s engineer community.

“Everyone’s looking to elevate their game,” he said. “We’re putting our best soldiers against the best soldiers.”

Thomas said that in the days leading up to the event, Hyson feared her presence could be a distraction to her teammates.

“I didn’t pick you because you’re a woman,” Thomas assured her. “I picked you because you’re one of the best.”

Maj. Cale Moody, commander of the Raeford-based 105th Engineer Battalion, said Hyson was one of the most prepared soldiers, having trained on her own and alongside engineers in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

“She’s not just showing up and checking the block,” he said. “She’s here to win.”

Hyson, Cannon, Staff Sgt. Timothy Stanhope, Sgt. Nathan Heggen and Spc. Marvin Adams are one of the stronger teams in the competition, Moody said.

But they would have stiff competition from other teams, including one seeking redemption for last year.

The team from the 171st Sapper Company was hoping to have learned from mistakes that cost them the competition last year, when an under-weighted ruck sack – off by 1.6 points – earned them a penalty that pushed them out of first place in the final event.

Spc. Justin Nix, representing the St. Pauls-based company, said it was his bag that earned the team their penalty.

He promised not to make the same mistake this year, pledging to carry extra weight to ensure he meets the requirements for Sunday’s ruck march.

Nix said most of his team, which also included 2nd Lt. Stephen Dunn, Spc. Casey First, Spc. Jayson Greer and Staff Sgt. Ash Daughtry, had competed in the event previously.

“it’s a big motivator,” he said.

Daughtry said the team wouldn’t dwell too much on past years. Instead, they would try to remember to slow down, take their time and ace the tasks asked of them.

“That’s our job,” he said. “Just focus on the next event.”

Thomas said Sapper Stakes wasn’t easy. And pure physical prowess would likely not be enough to win.

“It’s a very physical competition, but you’ve got to be smart,” Thomas said. “Smart and motivated.”

Capt. Thomas Grabos, who helps organize Sapper Stakes each year, said the competition often comes down to the final event.

This year, nine teams are competing, he said. They began Friday when they checked in and completed a nonstandard physical fitness test. On Saturday, the teams took turns completing one of 10 required events. And the competition will end Sunday with an obstacle course and ruck march.

Grabos said all of the events are based on realistic standards, rooted in skill sets required of them as soldiers and combat engineers.

The competition was meant to promote comradery among the state’s combat engineers and help prepare them for future training and possible deployments, he said.

“It’s not only a team-building exercise,” he said, “it’s a stepping stone to the Army’s Sapper School. A lot of the events are built toward that.”

That’s regardless of gender. With Hyson opening the door, NCNG officials said they expect more female combat engineers will compete in future events.

For now, the population of female combat engineers is still relatively small, Moody said. “But it’s definitely growing.”

