NC jury convicts Atlanta man in sabotage of Army Reserve pay program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A former defense contractor who sabotaged an Army Reserve computer program was convicted of the crime in federal court this week.

Mittesh Das, 48, of Atlanta, was convicted following a three-day trial in Greenville, according to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

A jury found Das guilty of “knowingly transmitting malicious code with the intent to cause damage to a U.S. Army computer used in furtherance of national security.”

Sentencing has been scheduled for the Jan. 9 term of court, according to federal court records.

According to court documents, Das used the code to disable the program that handles pay and personnel actions for nearly 200,000 Army reservists in 2014.

At the time, officials blamed the problems with the program, which delayed Reserve paychecks for 17 days, on a “glitch.”

Five of the servers associated with the program are at Fort Bragg, which is home to U.S. Army Reserve Command.

The sabotage cost taxpayers $2.6 million, according to U.S. Attorney John Stuart Bruce.

The Army discovered the code while troubleshooting the problems that the code caused. That led to an investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, also known as CID.

Das had worked as a subcontractor responsible for oversight of the computer system. Investigators discovered that when the contract was re-bid and awarded to a different company, Das inserted malicious code known as a “logic bomb.”

The contract handover occurred in November 2014, and the system began experiencing problems the next day, officials said.

“The damage had to be corrected through removal of the malicious code, restoration of all information and features and a thorough review of the entire system to locate any further malicious code,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Das was indicted in eastern North Carolina in April 2016.

“Cyber-sabotage is not a ‘prank.’ It is a very serious crime with real victims and real costs. In this case, the crime cost taxpayers $2.6 million,” Bruce said in a statement. “Thanks to great work by the investigators and prosecutor, Mr. Das is being held accountable for his criminal acts.”

The director of Army CID’s computer crime investigative unit, Daniel Andrews, said CID was pleased with the guilty verdict.

"Let this be a warning to anyone who thinks they can commit a crime in cyberspace and not get caught,” he said. “We have highly trained and specialized investigators who will work around the clock to uncover the truth and preserve Army readiness."

