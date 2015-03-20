Navy vets bring cheer to hospitalized children

Standing on the fifth floor of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Ted Hussey raised his right hand and saluted 13-year-old Matthew McNeely.

“Welcome aboard,” Hussey said.

Hussey, 83, spent 22 years in the Navy – 19 on a submarine. Now, Hussey’s passion as a submariner has evolved into helping children.

Over the past nine years, Hussey has visited 2,034 kids and handed out “honorary submariner” hats and personalized certificates. Friday marked his 400th visit to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“This is the least we can do to help ease their pain,” Hussey said of the children. “Seeing them smile means everything.”

The honorary submariner program is called Kap(SS) 4 Kid(SS) and began about a decade ago in California. After Hussey noticed the volunteer initiative online, he brought the idea to Augusta.

Hussey was joined Friday by fellow Navy veterans Ron Atchison, 68, and Wally Walliser, 64, and the three men spent more than 90 minutes visiting patients.

“Some of these kids are in bad shape,” Atchison said. “And, you know, when we give them a hat, it becomes their prize possession. Their face lights up like you wouldn’t believe.”

After receiving a hat and certificate, kids watched a five-minute submarine video narrated by Hussey.

According to USSVI.org, the Kap(SS) 4 Kid(SS) program was started by submarine veteran T. Michael Bircumshaw in 2007. It has evolved from one focused primarily on bringing comfort to children with cancer into one that includes any child challenged medically.

“Just seeing one smile makes this entire trip worthwhile,” said Walliser, who has volunteered for six years. “I mean, this is such a joy. Each Friday we try to divert their attention away from what they have to go through.”

The three veterans began by visiting Matthew, who recently had his appendix removed. Then they went to the room of 8-year-old Yash Fulzele, who had been hospitalized for nine days.

With a Marvel’s Avengers balloon above his bed, Yash – who attends Stevens Creek Elementary Schiik – thanked the veterans for their surprise visit.

“No kid should have to be hospitalized,” Walliser said. “We know they don’t want to be here, but hopefully we can make their day a little better.”



