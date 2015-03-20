Navy Super Hornets, Growlers to return to sky following weekend stand down

VIRGINIA BEACH — The Navy’s Super Hornet and Growler squadrons, which were grounded over the weekend after a Growler pilot and an electronic warfare officer were injured Friday at a base in Washington state, were allowed to resume flying Monday.

An E/A-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 132 experienced “an on-deck emergency” at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station involving the aircraft’s canopy, according to the Navy. Both officers remained hospitalized Monday, according to Lt. Leslie Hubbell, a spokeswoman for San Diego-based Naval Air Forces.

The Navy suspended flight operations for Growlers and Super Hornets throughout the fleet while they conducted an investigation. Super Hornets were included in the stand-down because they share common aircraft systems, the Navy said in a statement.

The Growler is a variant of the combat-oriented F/A-18F Super Hornet and provides tactical jamming and electronic protection, according to manufacturer Boeing.

The Navy said Naval Air Systems Command and Boeing engineers identified several factors that likely contributed to the incident. Naval Air Forces ordered changes to be implemented throughout the F-18 fleet because there are similarities in the component designs for the affected systems in the Growler incident, the Navy said in a statement.

The measures include changes to “aircraft water-wash procedures” and updates to the Navy’s procedures for ground emergencies.

Individual squadrons can resume flying after they’ve been briefed on and incorporated the changes, the Navy said.

The Growler mishap remains under investigation.

