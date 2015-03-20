Navy-South Florida football game is postponed due to coronavirus cases at USF

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday morning Navy's football game at South Florida on Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes on the South Florida team.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk spoke to South Florida counterpart Michael Kelly early Wednesday morning and was informed results from the latest round of testing were discouraging.

"Apparently, there is still an emerging problem at USF," Gladchuk told The Capital Wednesday morning. "The football team has been depleted to such a degree it was not practical to move forward with this game."

It's the third straight Navy game that has been postponed due to coronavirus. Issues among the Midshipmen forced postponement of their Nov. 7 game against Tulsa and Nov. 14 contest versus Memphis.

The Capital reported Tuesday the AAC is hoping to reschedule those two games and has crafted a plan in which Navy would host Memphis next Saturday (Nov. 28) and Tulsa the following Saturday (Dec. 5).

Gladchuk confirmed that was the case but does not envision Navy-South Florida being played.

"I don't see any opportunity for rescheduling USF, so it will go down as a non-contest," he said.

The AAC also announced the Houston at SMU game has been postponed because of positive cases and contact tracing at Houston.

The conference wrote in a news release it will consider a number of options with regard to the playing of the contests.

(c)2020 The Capital (Annapolis, Md.)

Visit The Capital (Annapolis, Md.) at www.hometownannapolis.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

