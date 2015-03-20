Navy secretary recommends 2 to receive Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — Navy Secretary Ray Mabus is recommending that two members of the Navy Department be awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor, an upgrade from their current awards and the result of a nearly year-long review of military valor since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The two service members, whose names have not been made public, have been awarded the Navy Cross, the second-highest medal. In February, the Pentagon announced plans to review more than 1,000 of the top military’s top commendations issued since 9/11. Defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered the review amid concerns that criteria had changed during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and had left some troops deserving greater recognition.

“I put in two upgrade requests to the Medal of Honor,” Mabus said in an interview. “Both cases I think are richly deserved.”

Mabus declined to offer any further details, including whether the two are sailors, Marines or one of each. There have been 18 Medals of Honor awarded since 9/11, 14 for bravery in Afghanistan and four for Iraq.

The Navy and Marine Corps have awarded 47 Navy Crosses to sailors and Marines in public ceremonies since 9/11. In addition, two Navy Crosses were awarded in secret, records obtained by USA TODAY show. A Marine was awarded the Navy Cross for evacuating Americans after the attack in Benghazi in September 2012 that killed four, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens. The other was awarded to a Navy SEAL who, while being shot at, tossed burning explosives from a compound, and prevented an explosion that saved the lives of U.S. troops and Afghan civilians.

The records also showed more than 112 Silver Star citations issued for secret missions by Navy SEALs since 9/11. The Army also issued about 100 Silver Stars and one Distinguished Service Cross for covert operations.

Mabus also said he plans to upgrade a small, unspecified number of Silver Stars to the Navy Cross, a move he can make unilaterally. Medal of Honor recommendations must be approved by the Defense secretary and the White House.

The review was prompted by concerns raised in 2014 by then-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel that criteria for the awards had evolved during wartime. Lack of combat experience, particularly early in the wars, “may have led to an initial reluctance to recommend members” for the Medal of Honor, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY. From 2001 to 2010, each Medal of Honor award was made posthumously. The last one was awarded to Special Warfare Chief Edward Byers for the dramatic rescue of an American hostage held by the Taliban in 2012. President Obama presented Byers with the medal in February.

The Pentagon’s review was also driven, in part, to preclude interference by congress, according to documents. That raises the troubling prospect that the only acceptable outcome for the review is additional upgrades, said Dwight Mears, a former professor at the West Point who has researched military medals.

“It raises the prospect of a self-fulfilling prophecy," Mears said. "The only review that will ostensibly satisfy congressional critics is one that results in enough Medals of Honor to arguably compensate for the perceived shortage of these decorations since 9/11."

Mabus acknowledged that heroism, and how it was understood by battlefield commanders, has changed since the wars began in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I think the process is pretty stringent,” Mabus said. “I think it may have been a little too stringent early in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Brad Carson, who helped oversee the review as the top Pentagon personnel official, said the upgraded medals likely will be awarded to Navy SEALs who have been at the forefront of dangerous missions in the post-9/11 world.

“It is extraordinarily important to properly recognize the valor of our service members,” Carson said. “Sometimes, in the heat of battle, we don't always get it quite right. I'm proud that the review I directed has led to these changes, and I can't speak highly enough of Secretary Mabus for making these changes that will mark forever the heroism of these sailors.”

Carter is almost certain to accept Mabus' recommendation, Carson said.

The Air Force review of its top medals is not yet complete, said Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman. The Army was still reviewing its commendations for possible upgrades, said Lt. Col. Randy Taylor, an Army spokesman.

