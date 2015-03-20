Navy SEAL sentenced to 10 years in hazing death of Green Beret
By DAVE RESS | The Daily Press | Published: January 24, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — A
SEAL Team 6 member
DeDolph pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this month after admitting that he applied the chokehold that killed Army Staff Sgt.
Two others previously convicted in the case, former Navy Chief Special Operator
Marine Gunnery Sgt.
DeDolph intends to appeal the sentence, according to his attorney,
DeDolph pleaded guilty as part of a pretrial agreement in which the Navy dropped charges of felony murder and burglary. Under the agreement, he faced a maximum of 22½ years in prison.
In addition to the manslaughter charge, he pleaded guilty to hazing, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Officials said he cut an incision in Melgar’s neck normally used to open an emergency airway in order to hide injuries from the chokehold.
The chokehold DeDolph applied involves placing the front of a victim’s neck in the crook of one arm, while pressing with the other on the back of the neck. He told his court-martial that he had safely performed the hold many times in training.
DeDolph said he and the other three men broke into Melgar’s room intending to haze him.
